DeSantis slams 'authoritarian rule' in Australia and Canada as Russia invades Ukraine

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

As Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent troops into Democratic Ukraine, Gov. Ron DeSantis took the stage Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando and attacked authoritarianism not in Russia, but in democratic Australia, Canada and Europe.

DeSantis touted his efforts to fight COVID-19 restrictions and slammed nations such as Australia and Canada that enacted more restrictive public health measures.

“My duty is to stand up and protect the freedoms and the jobs of the people I represent, and if that puts me in political jeopardy then so be it,” DeSantis said, adding: “Had Florida not led the way, this country could look like Canada or Australia. We sometimes take freedom for granted; you should not do that after the last two years.”

CPAC 2022: Where to go, when it starts, and how to watch online

Bragging about the fact that registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida, DeSantis said "And it's not just people coming from blue states. There are people that look to Florida as the citadel of freedom who are chafing under authoritarian rule all across the world."

"I recently got a letter from Samuel from Australia," DeSantis continued. "And he said quote: 'There isn't much hope right now here and many of us are fearful of what our leaders have in store for us. I look to you and your great state of Florida for hope during this dark time. Thank you for standing up for us.' "

"And we have done that," DeSantis added. "Canadians are writing in, Australia, Europe, you name it, and I think they understand what the stakes are and they look to us" to see how to protect freedom.

Nearly 69,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida, compared to roughly 5,000 in Australia and 36,000 in Canada, both countries that have larger populations than Florida.

DeSantis did not mention Ukraine in his speech. His spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, drew attention for a tweet about Ukraine Monday.

“Pre 2020, I was an idealist who truly wanted to help Ukraine become a strong democracy,” Pushaw tweeted. “I spent a lot of time in Ukraine, still have friends there I worry about now. But the sad fact is the USA is in no position to ‘promote democracy’ abroad while our own country is falling apart.”

Pushaw’s comments immediately drew condemnation from Democrats, who wondered if her views extended to promoting democracy in places such as Cuba and Venezuela. Florida has a large population of immigrants from both countries who fled oppressive dictatorships.

"America stands for freedom and democracy,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat running against DeSantis for governor. “We strongly support democratic values when they are threatened, whether at home or abroad. This statement is unpatriotic and should be condemned by Gov. Ron DeSantis."

New king of Florida GOP? New poll has Florida Gov. DeSantis topping Trump in a 2024 Florida primary matchup

Frenemies: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis eye each other warily before 2024 presidential race

Pushaw isn’t the only conservative questioning whether the United States should be intervening in Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump has gone even further, praising Putin's actions.

Trump during a radio show interview Tuesday called Putin’s plans to move into Ukraine “genius.”

"So Putin is now saying it’s independent — a large section of Ukraine. I said, how smart is that?” Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

Trump repeated his comments Wednesday evening as Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine.

"I mean, he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions," Trump said during a political fundraiser at his home in Palm Beach. "I'd say that's pretty smart. He's taking over a country — literally a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in."

Painting the town red: How Ron DeSantis is trying to turn Tallahassee Republican

From redistricting to CPAC to Jan. 6: 10 political events that will shape 2022 elections

Some Florida Republicans strongly criticized Putin Thursday.

"Freedom is under attack in Ukraine," U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted, adding in a follow-up message that "The United States must respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with devastating sanctions and severe consequences that cripple the Russian oligarchy and Putin’s thugs."

DeSantis' speech Thursday focused on his COVID-19 response and culture war issues that he has championed, including banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools, outlawing so-called "sanctuary" immigration policies in Florida municipalities and a new state law targeted at protests that get out of control.

“The woke is the new religion of the left," DeSantis said, adding: "“Wokeism is a form of cultural Marxism.”

Fighting "woke" ideas on the left has been a major focus for the governor. The Florida House passed two bills - including one dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" - Thursday that are backed by DeSantis. They put new restrictions on how race, sexuality and gender are discussed in schools.

Stop WOKE Act: Florida House approves new limits on talk of race in schools, workplaces sought by DeSantis

More: House votes to regulate talk of sexual orientation, gender identity in Florida schools

DeSantis has thrilled conservatives with his response to COVID-19 and aggressive approach to hot-button cultural issues, which was evident last year when the CPAC straw poll found the governor the top choice to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024 if Trump doesn't run.

The governor is seeking to cement his position as the top GOP alternative to Trump, and used his CPAC speech Thursday to remind conservatives of his record on issues they care about, while pledging to do more.

DeSantis took jabs Thursday at President Joe Biden and his top COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"We stood for freedom and across the board and the result has been Florida has defeated Faucism," DeSantis said. "Freedom has prevailed in the Sunshine State."

The governor threw hats to the crowd - Trump style - as he took the stage and received an enthusiastic reception. The audience punctuated his speech with applause.

“We have the opportunity to make 2022 the year that America fought back," DeSantis said in closing. "We’re going to lead the charge here in Florida but we need people all over the country to be willing to put on that full armor of God. To stand firm against the left’s schemes. You’ll be met with flaming arrows but the shield of faith will stop them. You will emerge victorious."

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: DeSantis slams 'authoritarian rule' in Australia and Canada as Russia invades Ukraine

