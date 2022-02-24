ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, MA

Two dead in head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Q3w_0eOA5XeU00

ATHOL - A Leominster man and a Maynard man died from their injuries in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Wednesday on Route 2.

Thomas Prescott, 67, of Leominster, died at the scene, while Eric Shaw, 46, of Maynard was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers assigned to State Police-Athol responded to mile marker 72.2 on Route 2.

Upon arrival, troopers saw two vehicles with heavy front-end damage and both operators suffering serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals Shaw, behind the wheel of a 2007 Nissan Versa, was driving westbound on Route 2 when he crossed into the eastbound lane striking a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Prescott.

Both vehicles were occupied solely by the operators.

The double-fatal crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Franklin County.

MassDOT, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Athol and Orange Police and Fire also responded to the scene and rendered assistance.

All lanes of Route 2 were closed for approximately three hours.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Two dead in head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leominster, MA
Crime & Safety
Athol, MA
Accidents
City
Maynard, MA
Maynard, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Leominster, MA
City
Athol, MA
Athol, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Maynard, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Leominster, MA
Accidents
Reuters

Explainer: How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its central bank, major lenders and President Vladimir Putin among others, while saying all options are on the table for additional action. Here are some ways in which...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Police Athol#Hyundai#Troop C#Massdot#Orange Police And Fire#Telegram Gazette
Reuters

BP’s bruising Russian exit almost worth the pain

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is removing an increasingly awkward appendage. In a seismic move, the BP chief executive said on Sunday the UK oil giant would exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-controlled Russian energy major read more . In financial terms the timing couldn’t be worse. But Looney may still get something of a consolation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy