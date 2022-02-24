ATHOL - A Leominster man and a Maynard man died from their injuries in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Wednesday on Route 2.

Thomas Prescott, 67, of Leominster, died at the scene, while Eric Shaw, 46, of Maynard was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers assigned to State Police-Athol responded to mile marker 72.2 on Route 2.

Upon arrival, troopers saw two vehicles with heavy front-end damage and both operators suffering serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals Shaw, behind the wheel of a 2007 Nissan Versa, was driving westbound on Route 2 when he crossed into the eastbound lane striking a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Prescott.

Both vehicles were occupied solely by the operators.

The double-fatal crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Franklin County.

MassDOT, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Athol and Orange Police and Fire also responded to the scene and rendered assistance.

All lanes of Route 2 were closed for approximately three hours.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Two dead in head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol