Portage County, OH

Freezing rain, snow, sleet in store for Portage County through Friday morning

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Freezing rain, snow and sleet are expected to move into Portage County and other parts of Northeast Ohio by early tonight.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for northeast Ohio from 7 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, with rain expected to begin around 5 p.m. turning to freezing rain and sleet overnight and snow by early morning.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation of two tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The low Thursday night will be around 26 with highs on Friday expected to reach 32.

Portage County seven-day forecast

Thursday Night: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 4 a.m., then freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then freezing rain likely after 5 a.m. Low around 26. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light west wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Comments / 0

County
