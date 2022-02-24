ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Acquires SRD - News

By progstarmac
 1 day ago

Nintendo announced it has entered an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of SRD and to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Nintendo's acquisition of SRD is expected to close on April 1. SRD is a developer based in Kyoto that has worked closely with Nintendo for...

