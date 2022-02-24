RDA board elects 2022 officers

Donald Fesko

The board of directors of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority elected officers for 2022.

Donald Fesko will continue to serve as board chairman. Randy Palmateer will continue to as vice chairman, and Christopher Campbell will remain treasurer.

The RDA board also approved changes to the agreement governing the conduct of the West Lake and Double Track projects .

The changes to the governance agreement, which were approved unanimously, are related to approximately $310 million that will now be provided up-front by the state of Indiana, the federal government, and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District for the two rail projects, reducing the need for borrowing to fund construction.

This is in conjunction with RDA's projected contribution of approximately $370 million, which remains unchanged.

The Double Track project will speed passenger rail service between Gary and Michigan City as well as make critical safety improvements at grade crossings and platform improvements at five stations.

Enhancements will be made to the South Shore Line traveling approximately 25 miles through Lake, Porter and La Porte counties, through Gary, Portage, Ogden Dunes, Dune Acres, Beverly Shores, Pines and Michigan City. The project’s main component adds a second track to the single-track route and moves the street-running tracks along 10th and 11th Streets in Michigan City.

Construction on the West Lake Corridor Project began in October. This rail project is an eight-mile line extension from Hammond, which will connect riders to service to Chicago.

