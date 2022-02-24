Man charged in Wisconsin firefighter’s death found dead in Florida

freeimages.com

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man charged with killing a Racine firefighter has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Lalor was found fatally shot in his Racine home Sunday, but investigators say he likely died on Friday.

A man described as a longtime friend, 51-year-old Peter Lui, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in Lalor’s death. Police say a motive is unknown.

Racine police say they were contacted Wednesday by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida who found the body of a man matching Lui’s description. His body has since been positively identified.