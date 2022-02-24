ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lynch presents senior recital

By Frank Mood says:
Columbia Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Lynch, baritone, presented his senior recital February 15 at UofSC School...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Savannah State University presents 'Ida B. 'n the Lynching Tree' play

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Black History Month is a commemoration and celebration of African American culture and history. Savannah State University’s Players by the Sea is portraying Ida B. Wells in Carolyn Nur Wistrand's "Ida B. 'n The Lynching Tree" this weekend. The play is shown at the Kennedy outdoor Amphitheatre on the Savannah State University campus.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Grand Rapids students perform at festival and honors recital

Grand Rapids was one of the sites for the Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Festivals on Feb. 11-12. Students performed at the Community Presbyterian Church. An Honors Recital featuring students who received superior ratings took place at the Keisler Wellness Center on Sunday, February 13, which was open to the public.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
operawire.com

Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas to Perform Motherhood-themed Recital ‘Materintà’

Anima Mundi is set to present a livestream of “Materintà,” a recital featuring soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas and concert pianist Artina McCain. The broadcast is slated for Mar. 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. “Materintà” explores the theme of motherhood through operatic heroines in...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy