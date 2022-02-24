Lynch presents senior recital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Black History Month is a commemoration and celebration of African American culture and history. Savannah State University’s Players by the Sea is portraying Ida B. Wells in Carolyn Nur Wistrand's "Ida B. 'n The Lynching Tree" this weekend. The play is shown at the Kennedy outdoor Amphitheatre on the Savannah State University campus.
The prolific singer responsible for worldwide classics such as “Cruisin,’” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Tracks of My Tears,” Smokey Robinson has had it with being called an African American. First performed in 2003 during a Def Poetry finale,...
Grand Rapids was one of the sites for the Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Festivals on Feb. 11-12. Students performed at the Community Presbyterian Church. An Honors Recital featuring students who received superior ratings took place at the Keisler Wellness Center on Sunday, February 13, which was open to the public.
Anima Mundi is set to present a livestream of “Materintà,” a recital featuring soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas and concert pianist Artina McCain. The broadcast is slated for Mar. 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. “Materintà” explores the theme of motherhood through operatic heroines in...
