West St. Mary High principal arrested on theft charge

BALDWIN, La. ( KLFY ) — The principal of West St. Mary High School faces a theft charge after he was arrested by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies this morning.

Donald Joseph Sanders, III, 41, of Franklin, allegedly stole between $1,000 and $5,000 of funds from the school, according to Sheriff Blaise Smith. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest this morning and arrested him shortly before 9:45 a.m. this morning.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not been set.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.