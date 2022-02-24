ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, LA

West St. Mary High principal arrested on theft charge

By Scott Lewis
 3 days ago

BALDWIN, La. ( KLFY ) — The principal of West St. Mary High School faces a theft charge after he was arrested by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies this morning.

Donald Joseph Sanders, III, 41, of Franklin, allegedly stole between $1,000 and $5,000 of funds from the school, according to Sheriff Blaise Smith. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest this morning and arrested him shortly before 9:45 a.m. this morning.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not been set.

