Maricopa County, AZ

The audit of Maricopa County's 2020 presidential ballots is still underway. What's happening in 2022

By Lauren Gilger
kjzz.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Arizona’s state senators busy themselves with bills, speeches and votes at the Capitol, the so-called Arizona audit is still...

kjzz.org

Comments / 15

Kona Kid
4d ago

If the Fraudit of the AZ election continues, then Uncle Joe Biden should expect to receive a few more votes in his favor for the 2020 election. Republicans just don’t seem to care how bad this makes them all look…

Reply
4
thecentersquare.com

Arizona GOP vote to cut Maricopa into 4 counties

(The Center Square) – Arizona Republicans, stressing the value of local representation and denying retaliation over the 2020 general election controversy, have given early approval to legislation that would split Maricopa County into four counties. Should Gov. Doug Ducey sign House Bill 2787, it would take the nation’s fourth-largest...
