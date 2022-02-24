Albertville youth leader arrested on sodomy charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one woman was arrested and charged with sodomy.
Allison Brianna Cookston Stone, 26, was arrested on Wednesday.
Authorities say she is a youth leader at the Church of God of Union Assembly in Albertville.
Stone faces charges of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse. The victim who will not be identified is a 15-year-old male high school student.
