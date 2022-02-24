ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIC Waterfront 5K to Take Place June 4, Registration Now Open

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Rbsh_0eOA1bNM00
The LIC Waterfront 5K run/walk is back in Long Island City this summer. Pictured are participants during last year’s event (Photo Alex Lopez Photography)

Feb. 24, 2022 By Michael Dorgan

The LIC Waterfront 5K run/walk is back in Long Island City this summer.

The family-friendly run is returning to its traditional date of the first Saturday of June, with participants scheduled to race off at 9 a.m. on June 4. The pandemic forced organizers to host the event in September last year while the 2020 version was held virtually.

The rain or shine event, now in its seventh year, is for both runners and walkers. The popular children’s dashes will take place on Center Boulevard immediately after the 5K.

The 5K run/walk is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants while hundreds of kids are anticipated to take part in children’s dashes, according to Rob Basch, president of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, a neighborhood non-profit that co-organizes the event.

“This has always been a special day for Long Island City,” Basch said.

“We encourage everyone to put down your screens, put on your sneakers and take part. [It is] the perfect way to see our community and beautiful waterfront parks.

The event is being organized by the HPPC along with the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and Run LIC.

All proceeds from the event will go to the HPPC—which was formed 24 years ago—originally as Friends of Gantry State Park— with the goal to take care of community parks, trees and natural areas.

Funds raised from the run will be used to support events and programming in the parks and for upkeep and maintenance in both Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park.

Members of the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners group said that they look forward to being part of the event once again.

“The race is a great opportunity for runners of all skill levels right in our own backyard,” the group said in a statement.

“The event supports a park we love to run in… and [parks] are essential to community wellness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCJjr_0eOA1bNM00
LIC Waterfront 5K Course Map

The 5K race will begin at the intersection of Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue.

Runners will go through the commercial district on Vernon Boulevard all the way over to Queensbridge Park and then loop back to the starting line by passing through Gantry Plaza State Park and along Hunters Point South Park.

The fastest three men and women will be presented with medals. All children who participate in the dashes will receive ribbons.

The event costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. Prices will increase by $5 after May 4.

Registrants will receive a limited-edition race T-shirt and free swag-bag items. Name-customized bibs for children and adults will also be available to those who register online while supplies last.

All participants will receive their results online and there will be photographs and video of them crossing the finish line.

To register for the 5K or the children’s Center Boulevard Dash, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, email Jessica Sechrist at [email protected]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CCKR_0eOA1bNM00
Children taking part in the children’s dash last year (Photo Alex Lopez Photography)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN2HO_0eOA1bNM00
A participant crossing the finish line with her dog in the 2021 event (Photo Alex Lopez Photography)

