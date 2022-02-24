Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for large portions of western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for certain parts of the region while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for other as rain, snow and ice are moving into western Pennsylvania.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues into early Friday morning for Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong, Indiana, Mercer, Clarion, Venango, and Forest counties. Along with an Ice Storm Warning for the mountains of Westmoreland, Fayette and Garrett counties starting early this evening into early Friday morning where ice accumulation could reach up between .25″ and .40″ of ice.

This system will move in this evening bringing mainly rain from Pittsburgh south with a better chance for wintry mix of weather the closer you get to RT 422 including I-80 where icy spots are possible.

Icing conditions are expected east of Pittsburgh in the higher elevations in the ridges and mountains.

Temperatures will be the key to what falls in your area and as little as 20 miles could mean the difference between wet or icy roads. Warmer air will eventually change the wintry mix to all rain for most areas late Thursday night.

Ice impacts in the mountains will likely disrupt travel, damage trees and power lines.

Locally around the Pittsburgh metro area and south flooding will also be a concern where around an 1″-1.25″ of rainfall is possible over a short period of time from this evening into early Friday morning. Areas to watch will be creeks, streams, and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Road conditions could change quickly, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for the latest updates.

