'Late to the party' naysayers tried to have their day, but 11th Street road diet, bike lanes will move forward as planned

Dozens of residents and advocates met at Buchanan's Native Plants to discuss the future of the 11th Street road diet Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Jay R. Jordan / Chron staff)

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday pledged to move forward with the city's plans to give 11th Street a road diet despite a last-minute effort to oppose the project from a small but vocal group of Houston Heights residents who admitted they were "late to the party."

The sudden outcry against the redesign came after nearly three years of public meetings and forums hosted by the city's transportation planners to gather input from community members on the project, which city leaders say will reduce speeds and make the road safer for everyone. Opposition to the redesign propagated on Nextdoor this past weekend and blossomed at a community meeting at Buchanan's Native Plants shop along the four-lane street Tuesday night, where a few dozen community members balked at the reduction of traffic space and inclusion of bike lanes in the project.

Drivers' average speed on 11th Street often exceeds the 35 mph limit, according to city of Houston data. The road's design, with long stretches of uninterrupted traffic flow, gives drivers few incentives to drive safely — especially with the ability to switch lanes and zip around slower traffic, city transportation planners have long argued.

To fix this, the city plans to reduce 11th Street between Shepherd Drive and Michaux Street from four lanes to two lanes of car traffic . Between Shepherd and Yale Street, the two car lanes will run side-by-side and turns will be restricted to a handful of cross streets. Between Yale and Studewood Street, the lanes will be divided with a center turn lane. The lanes will return to side-by-side between Studewood and Michaux. There will also be a new concrete pedestrian crossing island at 11th and Nicholson Street.

With the extra space left over from the lane reductions, the city will install a pair of bike lanes on either side of the street.

This cross-section shows a proposed alignment for 11th Street presented during a community meeting Feb. 7, 2022. (City of Houston Planning and Development Department)

"Houston is committed to making our streets safer for all," Turner said through a spokesperson over text Wednesday. "(Eleventh) Street is a high-crash corridor with 10 percent more crashes than similar streets across the state. After three years of significant engagement, including with the council members' offices, super neighborhood (groups) and Houston Heights Association, incorporating perspectives from the community, we are moving towards final design to make 11th Street safer for all."

Tuesday's meeting at Buchanan's was intended to be a opportunity for residents against the redesign to express their opposition. But a series of moves, both within city government and among bicycle advocates, led to proponents of the project making an appearance alongside its opponents.

At-large city council member Michael Kubosh, a sometime foe of Turner's on council, learned of the meeting over the weekend and worked to ensure David Fields, the city's chief transportation planner, attended to address their concerns. Kubosh also alerted council member Abbie Kamin, who sent a representative. As he worked to beef up the city's ability to listen to the group, bicycle safety advocates with BikeHouston also caught wind of the meeting and urged members to show up in support of the changes — making for an ideological showdown under a pavilion on the back of Buchanan's property.

"We're concerned about it," said Stacey Seals, who opposes the changes and helped organize the meeting. "How come our voice hasn't been heard?"

Considering the previous city-sanctioned community meetings on the redesign — the most recent of which was Feb. 7 — it marked at least the seventh time transportation planners have sat down with members of the Heights community to discuss the project at length. As she opened the floor for discussion around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Seals admitted the group was "late to the party" but insisted on changes to the plans.

Traffic is shown along 11th Street near the Heights Hike and Bike Trail on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Houston. (Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

"I would love to say every single project we would speak to every single person [affected]," Fields said during the meeting. "I'm not going to lie to you. It never happens that way."

One of the most recurring complaints from the contingent of residents Tuesday was the prospect of drivers taking smaller side streets to avoid 11th.

"Driving down 11th, I have a hard time seeing how people will not [swerve] into the neighborhoods," said Brian Laney, who described himself as a Heights resident. "I totally support biking. I just don't understand how that is the answer or why we really have to remove two lanes."

Traffic capacity projections for 11th Street from the city indicate it won't likely be an issue, but Fields said it would be addressed if it did happen. The thoroughfare, while experiencing a disproportionate percentage of crashes, has been spared a rise in traffic volume that other Heights roads have seen over the last decade, according to a city study. Yale Street between 2010 and 2019 increased from 11,000 to 15,000 daily cars. Shepherd, North Main and Cavalcade also saw increases measured in thousands of daily cars in the same time period.

But 11th Street only saw an increase from 14,401 daily cars in 2011 to 14,450 daily cars in 2019, according to Ian Hlavacek, managing engineer at Houston Public Works. Despite that trajectory, the city based its analysis of projected traffic volume on a much larger number of daily cars to be safe, Fields said. With those higher numbers, the city projected that the two-lane configuration would only exceed capacity during one hour of the day.

A woman crosses 11th Street at Nicholson as they walk along the Heights Hike and Bike Trail on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Houston. The crossing is considered among the most perilous along the trails within Loop 610. (Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

In the meeting, those who welcomed the changes emphasized that the city's ultimate goal was to slow traffic on 11th Street by removing two car lanes, which in turn leaves an extra strip of right-of-way along the thoroughfare. The bike lanes make the project a two-for-one deal that contributes to the city's Vision Zero commitment to curb traffic fatalities by 2030 and fills a missing gap in the city's bike network prescribed in the Houston Bike Plan.

"You've got this extra space after you've narrowed the road," said Cecilia Tetlow, one of a handful of pro-road diet Heights residents who spoke up. "What do you do with that extra space? It's enough for a bike lane. It's supposed to be a win-win situation for everybody."

By the end of the hours-long meeting, skepticism remained for the anti-diet crowd.

"I do not feel satisfied 100 percent," Seals said. "It's contradictory. If the idea is to slow down traffic, how does it come to bike lanes?"

Joe Cutrufo, executive director of BikeHouston, said talking points like that are often used by "people who aren’t negotiating in good faith."

A new bike lane along Austin Street provides a protected thoroughfare for cyclists. (Jay R. Jordan / Chron staff)

"I won’t speak for the people who oppose this project, but opposition to safe streets is insidious," Cutrufo said. "They'll describe themselves as ‘avid cyclists’ but they’ll turn around and say that they don’t believe this particular street needs bike lanes because there are bike lanes somewhere else...Our planners and engineers can’t carry out the job that the mayor hired them to do if they’re constantly being asked to compromise from people who aren’t negotiating in good faith."

Kubosh, the tenured council member who attended the meeting, said he brought himself and the city's transportation officials to the meeting to listen to residents' concerns — but admitted to the crowd the plans likely wouldn't change.

"It may not be as bad as they think once it's done," Kubosh said in an interview after the meeting. "A lot of things we oppose are not that bad once they take place. We might even embrace them later. We may find that we like it. At this point, any time you're telling me you're taking a lane of traffic away from a Houstonian, you're just about going to have a war."

If a war over road diets is to be had in the Bayou City, the battle at Buchanan's was a decisive victory for a multimodal Houston.

