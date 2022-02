Longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby may be out of Green Bay this upcoming offseason following a down year. A 14-year veteran, Crosby had a below-average season making 25 field goals on 34 attempts, notably missing three field goals in the Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he looked rough this season, the longtime Packer has been a fan favorite, but that could be coming to an end due to upcoming salary cap issues and the acquisition of two new kickers on the Packers’ depth chart.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO