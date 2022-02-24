Busted! 35 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 02/24/22 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 228 inmates.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ZACHARY BARNETT
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 02/24/2022
Birthdate: 10/16/1986
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension
Bond: $2,400
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TRAVIS JAY FLOYD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/24/2022
Birthdate: 10/20/1996
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Theft
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Bond: $5,000
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Bond: $5,000
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Bond: $5,000
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Breaking & Entering
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $75,000
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
HARLEY A DAVIS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 07/03/1995
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JBADGER BEACHAM
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 04/29/1993
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
DALE ADAMS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 05/24/1989
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Possession of Drugs – Schedule I, II
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
NEIL TRAVIS MELVIN
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 05/19/1976
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Possession of Drugs
Bond: $20,000
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
Crime: Trafficking in Drugs
Bond: $20,000
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
ANTHONY SHAWN STEVENS
Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 08/11/1986
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Contempt\lcso
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BENJAMIN BROWNING
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 04/16/1974
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Attempted. Murder
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
Crime: Felonious Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
Crime: Kidnapping
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHRISTOPHER SNEAD
Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 07/14/1986
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MICHAEL SHONG
Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 03/07/1990
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JAMES LEE MAYNARD
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 09/30/1984
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
RANDI JORDAN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 09/28/1992
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $2,000
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
TONY R KING
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 02/10/1988
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
WILLARD LEE SWORDS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 01/28/1965
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Failure to Control
Bond: $800
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
ALENA SUE BRANHAM
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 02/11/1982
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHRISTOPHER L SHEPHERD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 05/08/1975
Prior Arrests: 29
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
PAUL W BLAIR
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 07/25/1990
Prior Arrests: 23
Crime: Weapons Under Disability
Bond: $10,000
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
Crime: Agg Menacing
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
GREGORY STEVENS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 10/27/1960
Prior Arrests: 68
Crime: Criminal Trespass
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
JAMES LOREN DINGESS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 06/30/1981
Prior Arrests: 7
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TED SHELDON JOHNSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 11/18/1993
Prior Arrests: 18
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Breaking And Entering
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
ANDREW COREY STIDHAM
Arresting Agency: US Marshalls
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 08/09/1983
Prior Arrests: 15
Crime: Trafficking in Heroin
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
CHRISTOPHER LOWES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 02/23/2022
Birthdate: 03/24/1975
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
BRENDA CAITLYN HUNTER
Arresting Agency: Vinton Co
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 08/27/1995
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Complicity\vinton County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
HEATHER PENWELL
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 10/07/1977
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JEFFREY DAVID BURRIS
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 04/12/1997
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Assault\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
KYLE D BREECH
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 12/17/1988
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Contempt\domestic Relations
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
RYAN JOSEPH MILLER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 07/10/1988
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
REBECCA LYNN DARBY
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 02/17/1974
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JASON A COCHRAN
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 03/15/1977
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
KELLY MARIE HARLOW
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 11/23/1992
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $5,000
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
JOHNNY D MONTGOMERY
Arresting Agency: Adams County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 06/06/1977
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Felonious Assault-peace Officer
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
Crime: Failure to Comply with a Police Officer
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Have Weapon Under Disability
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Receiving Stolen Property
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
NAOMI VETTER
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 01/06/1986
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BRITTANY D HOPKINS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 02/22/2022
Birthdate: 12/01/1986
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
DUSTIN RYAN OGIER
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 02/21/2022
Birthdate: 12/14/1998
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Felonious Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
KEITH MICHEAL ESTEP
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 02/21/2022
Birthdate: 11/14/1990
Prior Arrests: 24
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
