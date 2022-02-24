ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Busted! 35 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 02/24/22 Scioto County Mugshots

By Staff Report
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433HYE_0eO9yZai00

Busted! 35 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 02/24/22 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 228 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ZACHARY BARNETT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/24/2022

Birthdate: 10/16/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,400

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/24/2022

Birthdate: 10/20/1996

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Theft

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Breaking & Entering

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $75,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

HARLEY A DAVIS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 07/03/1995

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JBADGER BEACHAM

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 04/29/1993

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DALE ADAMS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 05/24/1989

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Possession of Drugs – Schedule I, II

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

NEIL TRAVIS MELVIN

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 05/19/1976

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Possession of Drugs

Bond: $20,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $20,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

ANTHONY SHAWN STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 08/11/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Contempt\lcso

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BENJAMIN BROWNING

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 04/16/1974

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Attempted. Murder

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Kidnapping

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER SNEAD

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 07/14/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICHAEL SHONG

Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 03/07/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JAMES LEE MAYNARD

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 09/30/1984

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

RANDI JORDAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 09/28/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $2,000

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

TONY R KING

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 02/10/1988

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

WILLARD LEE SWORDS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 01/28/1965

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Failure to Control

Bond: $800

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

ALENA SUE BRANHAM

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 02/11/1982

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER L SHEPHERD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 05/08/1975

Prior Arrests: 29

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PAUL W BLAIR

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 07/25/1990

Prior Arrests: 23

Crime: Weapons Under Disability

Bond: $10,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Agg Menacing

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

GREGORY STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 10/27/1960

Prior Arrests: 68

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

JAMES LOREN DINGESS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 06/30/1981

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TED SHELDON JOHNSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 11/18/1993

Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Breaking And Entering

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ANDREW COREY STIDHAM

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 08/09/1983

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Trafficking in Heroin

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

CHRISTOPHER LOWES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 03/24/1975

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

BRENDA CAITLYN HUNTER

Arresting Agency: Vinton Co

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 08/27/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Complicity\vinton County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

HEATHER PENWELL

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 10/07/1977

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JEFFREY DAVID BURRIS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 04/12/1997

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Assault\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

KYLE D BREECH

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 12/17/1988

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt\domestic Relations

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

RYAN JOSEPH MILLER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 07/10/1988

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

REBECCA LYNN DARBY

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 02/17/1974

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JASON A COCHRAN

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 03/15/1977

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KELLY MARIE HARLOW

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 11/23/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JOHNNY D MONTGOMERY

Arresting Agency: Adams County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 06/06/1977

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Felonious Assault-peace Officer

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Failure to Comply with a Police Officer

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Have Weapon Under Disability

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

NAOMI VETTER

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 01/06/1986

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRITTANY D HOPKINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 12/01/1986

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DUSTIN RYAN OGIER

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/21/2022

Birthdate: 12/14/1998

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

KEITH MICHEAL ESTEP

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/21/2022

Birthdate: 11/14/1990

Prior Arrests: 24

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

Read this on the web

Comments / 15

Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Woman Shoots Her Man

Kentucky State Police: Woman Shoots Her ManKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police received a call of a shooting that occurred on Easterling Cemetery Road in Olive Hill. When Troopers arrived on the scene, they determined a male and female subject had been involved in a domestic violence situation and at some point, the male subject was shot one time.
OLIVE HILL, KY
SCDNReports

OD at the BP

Officers responded to an overdose at the BP and came to the aid of two people who attempted suicide. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. New Boston Police spotted a vehicle just after midnight that showed up in the system as stolen. They notified Portsmouth PD and followed the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Firearms Suspect

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Johnson, a 28-year-old man with past addresses in Philadelphia. A Scranton police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Johnson. Although initially cooperative, Johnson later fled in his vehicle. A short time later officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled again. Still later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a building. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and items linking Johnson to the vehicle and its contents. An arrest warrant was issued charging Johnson with carrying firearms without a license, fleeing and eluding police officers, and lesser included offenses.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Leader of Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring Gives Court His Jaguar, Rolex, Diamonds, and Gold

Leader of Ohio Drug Trafficking RingIllustrative photo. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Korey K. Moody, 36, of Youngstown, was sentenced today by Ohio U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent to 12 years in prison after Moody pleaded guilty to leading a drug trafficking conspiracy that sought to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and methamphetamine. Moody was one of nine individuals charged in a fifty-nine-count indictment with drug trafficking in North Eastern Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
SCDNReports

Drunken Stepdad Assaults Boy

An intoxicated stepfather injured a boy and CPS removed children from a mom who refused to take a drug test. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just before 3 pm, officers responded to 17th Street and Thomas Avenue for a report of a disturbance between parents and students at the bus stop.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Desperate Search After Facebook Suicide Threat

Officers launched a desperate search for a woman after an alleged suicide threat on Facebook, and a rescue cat led to threats. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Mayhem at the Four Keys Inn. Just after midnight, a man called the police and said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Heroin#Mugshots#Us Marshalls#Newsbreak#Davis Arresting Agency
SCDNReports

Florida Couple Arrested for Murder

Florida Couple Arrested for MurderFlorida State Police. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday evening in the parking lot of a Sarasota apartment complex.
SARASOTA, FL
SCDNReports

Sheriff’s Office swears in Cameron Caseman as Chaplain

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for the Sheriff’s Office. I am happy to announce that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for our office. Chaplain Caseman brings with him experience, education, and the passion that is needed to be successful in this new role. He received his education at Emmaus Bible College and Emmanuel Baptist University, where he studied Theology. Chaplain Caseman is currently the Spiritual Coordinator for Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Two Franklin Furnace Men Arrested After a Crime Spree in Wheelersburg

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his detectives have been actively investigating several thefts in the Wheelersburg area, including the theft of vehicles, converters, tools, and guns. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that these thefts started around December 2021 and have been going on throughout February 2022. The investigation revealed that...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st Degree

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st DegreeGetty Images. Kentucky State Police Post 5 was contacted in reference to a pursuit that originated in Gallatin County when the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit continued into Owen County.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Should Portsmouth Slow Down Traffic?

Portsmouth City Council will consider supporting changing the law to slow down cars in the city. A proposed resolution says it’s part of a multifaceted plan to calm traffic on streets which includes redesigning streets. Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting is accepting grant money for law enforcement.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Crash Results in Death of Indiana State Woman

Fatal Crash Claims life of Indiana StateGetty Images. A Greensburg woman was struck and killed this morning on State Road 3 south of Milroy in rural Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting a woman had been struck on SR3 near the Rush/Decatur County line shortly before.
GREENSBURG, IN
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community Leader

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community LeaderScreenshot. An Ohio man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Muslim community leader. John Wooden Jr. is a man from Franklinton who has been accused of murdering Mohamed Hassan Adam, who was found dead inside a van with multiple gunshot wounds.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Arrest Couple after Drug Investigation

Kentucky State Police Arrest Pike County Couple after Drug InvestigationKentucky State Police. A man and woman were arrested after illegal drugs were discovered to be in their possession. During the investigation of a domestic dispute, troopers located illegal drugs and evidence of drug trafficking at a residence on Compton Bottom in the Belfry community of Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Thief Rips Off Restaurant Tip Jar

A crook made off with the tip jar at a local pizza place, and an officer gives a woman a ride to detox. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Purse Thief Hits Aldi. A woman contacted officers just before 7 pm to report a...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting Death

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting DeathSCDN Graphics Department. An Indiana State Police investigation into the shooting death of Hanna Cox, 18, Bunker Hill, IN led to the arrest of Jeremiah Smith,18, Peru, IN. Smith is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail facing preliminary criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and pointing a firearm.
BUNKER HILL, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
108K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy