Busted! 35 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 02/24/22 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 228 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ZACHARY BARNETT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/24/2022

Birthdate: 10/16/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,400

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/24/2022

Birthdate: 10/20/1996

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Theft

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Breaking & Entering

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $75,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

HARLEY A DAVIS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 07/03/1995

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JBADGER BEACHAM

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 04/29/1993

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DALE ADAMS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 05/24/1989

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Possession of Drugs – Schedule I, II

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

NEIL TRAVIS MELVIN

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 05/19/1976

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Possession of Drugs

Bond: $20,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $20,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

ANTHONY SHAWN STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 08/11/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Contempt\lcso

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BENJAMIN BROWNING

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 04/16/1974

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Attempted. Murder

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Kidnapping

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER SNEAD

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 07/14/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICHAEL SHONG

Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 03/07/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JAMES LEE MAYNARD

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 09/30/1984

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

RANDI JORDAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 09/28/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $2,000

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

TONY R KING

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 02/10/1988

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

WILLARD LEE SWORDS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 01/28/1965

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Failure to Control

Bond: $800

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

ALENA SUE BRANHAM

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 02/11/1982

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER L SHEPHERD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 05/08/1975

Prior Arrests: 29

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PAUL W BLAIR

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 07/25/1990

Prior Arrests: 23

Crime: Weapons Under Disability

Bond: $10,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Agg Menacing

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

GREGORY STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 10/27/1960

Prior Arrests: 68

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

JAMES LOREN DINGESS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 06/30/1981

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TED SHELDON JOHNSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 11/18/1993

Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Breaking And Entering

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ANDREW COREY STIDHAM

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 08/09/1983

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Trafficking in Heroin

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

CHRISTOPHER LOWES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/23/2022

Birthdate: 03/24/1975

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

BRENDA CAITLYN HUNTER

Arresting Agency: Vinton Co

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 08/27/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Complicity\vinton County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

HEATHER PENWELL

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 10/07/1977

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JEFFREY DAVID BURRIS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 04/12/1997

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Assault\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

KYLE D BREECH

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 12/17/1988

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt\domestic Relations

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

RYAN JOSEPH MILLER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 07/10/1988

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

REBECCA LYNN DARBY

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 02/17/1974

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JASON A COCHRAN

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 03/15/1977

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KELLY MARIE HARLOW

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 11/23/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JOHNNY D MONTGOMERY

Arresting Agency: Adams County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 06/06/1977

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Felonious Assault-peace Officer

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Failure to Comply with a Police Officer

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Have Weapon Under Disability

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

NAOMI VETTER

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 01/06/1986

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRITTANY D HOPKINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 02/22/2022

Birthdate: 12/01/1986

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DUSTIN RYAN OGIER

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 02/21/2022

Birthdate: 12/14/1998

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

KEITH MICHEAL ESTEP

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 02/21/2022

Birthdate: 11/14/1990

Prior Arrests: 24

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150