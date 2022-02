Click here to read the full article. There’s a new world No. 1 in men’s tennis. Daniil Medvedev took the top spot following Novak Djokovic’s loss to Jiří Veselý in the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday, making him the first man other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to wear the crown since February 2004. The fact that only four players were ranked No. 1 over the past 18 years is even more remarkable considering that 10 different men cycled through during the previous five years. More than anything, the sheer longevity of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic stands out....

