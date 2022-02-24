ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Begins Colorectal Cancer Study of KRAS G12C Inhibitor, Erbitux In China

By staff reporter
precisiononcologynews.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Jacobio Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has dosed the first advanced colorectal cancer patient in a biomarker-selected trial underway in China exploring the activity of its investigational agent JAB-21822 combined with Eli Lilly's Erbitux (cetuximab). The firm is evaluating JAB-21822, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, plus...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

CANCER
Nature.com

EMT-mediated regulation of CXCL1/5 for resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in colorectal cancer

The emergence of RAS/RAF mutant clone is the main feature of EGFR inhibitor resistance in KRAS wild-type colon cancer. However, its molecular mechanism is thought to be multifactorial, mainly due to cellular heterogeneity. In order to better understand the resistance mechanism in a single clone level, we successfully isolated nine cells with cetuximab-resistant (CR) clonality from in vitro system. All CR cells harbored either KRAS or BRAF mutations. Characteristically, these cells showed a higher EMT (Epithelial to mesenchymal transition) signature, showing increased EMT markers such as SNAI2. Moreover, the expression level of CXCL1/5, a secreted protein, was significantly higher in CR cells compared to the parental cells. In these CR cells, CXCL1/5 expression was coordinately regulated by SNAI2/NFKB and transactivated EGFR through CXCR/MMPI/EGF axis via autocrine singling. We also observed that combined cetuximab/MEK inhibitor not only showed growth inhibition but also reduced the secreted amounts of CXCL1/5. We further found that serum CXCL1/5 level was positively correlated with the presence of RAS/RAF mutation in colon cancer patients during cetuximab therapy, suggesting its role as a biomarker. These data indicated that the application of serum CXCL1/5 could be a potential serologic biomarker for predicting resistance to EGFR therapy in colorectal cancer.
CANCER
CANCER
Daily Fort Worth

Nature.com

Delineating the intra-patient heterogeneity of molecular alterations in treatment-naÃ¯ve colorectal cancer with peritoneal carcinomatosis

In a non-negligible number of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), the peritoneum is the predominant site of dissemination. Cure can be achieved by cytoreductive surgery (CRS) and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC), but this procedure is associated with long-term morbidity and high relapse rates. Thus, there is a pressing need for improved therapeutic strategies and complementary biomarkers. The present study explored the molecular heterogeneity in mCRC with peritoneal carcinomatosis (PC), and the potential clinical implications thereof. Multi-region immunohistochemical profiling and deep targeted DNA-sequencing was performed on chemotherapy-naÃ¯ve tumours from seven patients with synchronous colorectal PC who underwent CRS and HIPEC. In total, 88 samples (5-19 per patient) were analysed, representing primary tumour, lymph node metastases, tumour deposits, PC and liver metastases. Expression of special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 (SATB2), a marker of colorectal lineage, was lacking in the majority of cases, and a conspicuous intra-patient heterogeneity was denoted for expression of the proposed prognostic and predictive biomarker RNA-binding motif protein 3 (RBM3). Loss of mismatch repair proteins MLH1 and PSM2, observed in one case, was concordant with microsatellite instability and the highest tumour mutational burden. When present in a patient, mutations in key CRC driver genes, i.e., KRAS, APC and TP53, were homogenously distributed across all samples, while less common mutations were more heterogenous. On the same note, copy number variations showed intra-patient as well inter-patient heterogeneity. In two out of seven cases, hierarchical clustering revealed that samples from the PC and lymph node metastases were more similar to each other than to the primary tumour. In summary, these findings should encourage additional studies addressing the potential distinctiveness of mCRC with PC, which might pave the way for improved personalized treatment of these patients.
CANCER
Finger Lakes Times

Nature.com

Concomitant KRAS mutations attenuate sensitivity of non-small cell lung cancer cells to KRAS G12C inhibition

The development of covalent inhibitors against KRAS G12C represents a major milestone in treatment of RAS-driven cancers, especially in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), where KRAS G12C is one of the most common oncogenic driver. Here we investigated if additional KRAS mutations co-occur with KRAS G12C (c.34G>T) in NSCLC tumours and if such mutation co-occurrence affects cellular response to G12C-specific inhibitors. Analysis of a large cohort of NSCLC patients whose tumours harboured KRAS mutations revealed co-occurring KRAS mutations in up to 8% of tumours with the KRAS c.34G>T mutation. KRAS c.35G>T was the most frequently co-occurring mutation, and could occur on the same allele (in cis) translating to a single mutant KRAS G12F protein, or on the other allele (in trans), translating to separate G12C and G12V mutant proteins. Introducing KRAS c.35G>T in trans in the KRAS G12C lung cancer model NCI-H358, as well as the co-occurrence in cis in the KRAS G12F lung cancer model NCI-H2291 led to cellular resistance to the G12C-specific inhibitor AZ'8037 due to continuing active MAPK and PI3K cascades in the presence of the inhibitor. Overall, our study provides a comprehensive assessment of co-occurring KRAS mutations in NSCLC and in vitro evidence of the negative impact of co-occurring KRAS mutations on cellular response to G12C inhibitors, highlighting the need for a comprehensive KRAS tumour genotyping for optimal patient selection for treatment with a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
CANCER
Nature.com

LINC01021 maintains tumorigenicity by enhancing N6-methyladenosine reader IMP2 dependent stabilization of MSX1 and JARID2: implication in colorectal cancer

Insulin-like growth factor-2 mRNA-binding protein 2 (IGF2BP2, also known as IMP2), a novel class III N6-methyladenosine (m6A) reader, has recently gained attention due to its critical functions in recognizing and stabilizing m6A modified oncogenic transcripts. However, whether and how long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) facilitate IMP2's role as m6A "reader" remains elusive, particularly in colorectal cancer (CRC). Here, we demonstrated that oncogenic LINC021 specifically bound with the m6A "reader" IMP2 protein and enhanced the mRNA stability of MSX1 and JARID2 in an m6A regulatory manner during CRC tumorigenesis and pathogenesis. Specifically, a remarkable upregulation of LINC021 was confirmed in CRC cell lines and clinical tissues (n"‰="‰130). High level of LINC021acted as an independent prognostic predictor for CRC clinical outcomes. Functional assays demonstrated that LINC021 exerted its functions as an oncogene to aggravate CRC malignant phenotypes including enhanced cell proliferation, colony formation, migration capabilities, and reduced cell apoptosis. Mechanistically, LINC021 directly recognized IMP2 protein, the latter enhanced the mRNA stability of transcripts such as MSX1 and JARID2 by recognizing their m6A-modified element RGGAC. Thus, these findings uncovered an essential LINC021/IMP2/MSX1 and JARID2 signaling axis in CRC tumorigenesis, which provided profound insights into our understanding of m6A modification regulated by lncRNA in CRC initiation and progression and shed light on the targeting of this axis for CRC treatment.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Reading Eagle

The Guardian

