Heritage High School’s Dante Weber was proud to accept admission to the United States Military Academy this month. This is his dream destination upon graduation for the Discovery Bay senior. “I feel honored to have been nominated, qualified, and accepted into West Point,” he said. “It was in great part due to my family, especially my mother, military veterans who encouraged me, my AF ROTC Leader, my teachers, and all my coaches throughout the years.” Weber received his nomination from Rep. Jerry McNerney.

DISCOVERY BAY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO