A 5,000-year-old chalk drum will go on public display for the first time next week, more than six years after it was first uncovered by archaeologists in England. The object was discovered alongside the burial of three children and has been billed “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years,” in a press release by the British Museum, who will unveil it next week as part of the “World of Stonehenge” exhibition.

