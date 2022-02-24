Seneca County Urges Residents to Take Broadband Survey

Schenectady County officials are urging residents who live in low-lying areas to be aware of the possibility of flooding over the next couple of days. A flood watch has been issued for the area because temperatures are expected to rise which will cause snow and ice to melt. People are being reminded to stay away from rivers and streams until the threat of flooding subsides. Updated weather information, including forecasts, watches and warnings, is posted at weather.gov/aly.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO