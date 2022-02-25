ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting

By Hannah Woosley-Collins, Keith Darnay
 5 days ago

2/25/22, 3:40 p.m.

A second suspect has been arrested in this case. Thirty-five-year-old Whitney Racine was taken into custody Friday and will be charged with accomplice to murder, police say.

Now, Police Chief John Klug says the department is shifting focus in the case.

“We just continue to tie all the pieces together to try to figure out exactly what took place. We know other people were on the scene, we know other people witnessed it or took part in some kind of an altercation so we’re just trying to tie all those pieces together,” he said in an interview.

Police will not say yet what the altercation was about.

The victim has since been identified as Wade Goodale.

2/24/22, 9:18 p.m.

Police say they’ve arrested 34-year-old Mathew Anderson, of Minot, who is suspected of this shooting. He’s been charged with murder. He’s in custody at the Ward County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

He was apparently involved in the altercation with the victim.

2/24/22, 1:27 p.m.

A 42-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Minot early Thursday morning.

Minot police say they responded to a report of an altercation at a residential area off 9th Avenue around 2:12 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation at this time is still ongoing and no further information has been released.

KX News

ND Supreme Court rejects Bismarck officer’s defamation claim

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court says a former Bismarck police sergeant didn’t make a valid claim for defamation by Burleigh County’s top prosecutor. The high court, which recently upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the claim, said Robyn Krile failed to show that State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer acted with malice when […]
BISMARCK, ND
