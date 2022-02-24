ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow arrives in the evening

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stolen skid steer led officers on a chase. An area of...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

MUST SEE: Skid steer chase caught on camera

Our First Alert Weather Day will kick in this evening as our next Weathermaker makes its way into the region. An area of low pressure in the Rockies, tracking into the Midwest, will bring us all a swath of snow tonight. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers followed the skid steer...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix, Accumulating Snow Friday

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for Friday's wintry mix. That comes less than 48 hours after near-record warmth across the state on Wednesday. A cold front moves across New England on Wednesday, quickly dropping temperatures and bringing back a colder air mass for the end of the week.
HARTFORD, CT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A little snow, and a big warmup on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're finally saying goodbye to the persistent lake effect that has plagued us this weekend into Valentine's Day. The one spot that'll see a little more snow will be east of Rochester, into parts of Wayne County. The wind will continue to direct some lake effect off of Lake Ontario there, with a few more inches of fluff tonight into Tuesday morning, before ending. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Wayne County Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Officers try to recover stolen skid steer

A stolen skid steer led officers on a chase. An area of low pressure in the Rockies, tracking into the Midwest, will bring us all a swath of snow tonight. SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Pella artist's inspirational story. Updated: 6 hours ago. Scott Menzel overcomes the odds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: stalled boundary keeps forecast unsettled Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: As the first waves exits, the front will slip southward by early in the day – a split in temperatures due to the front hanging over the area will keep highs in the 50s north to near 80° south amid cloudy skies and a risk for occasional passing showers. The front will get sent back northward over with lows in the 50s and 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Fresh Snow, Slick Roads Monday

Extremes defined the weekend across New England. Record-setting warmth, then a half foot of snow? Both were hard for the models to handle, and some spots received more snow than we were thinking. Every time it seemed that the snow would end, another band filled in right behind it. All...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

First Alert Day until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind

Due to warm road surfaces and the light nature of the freezing rain, along with the timing being post-rush hour, this should only lead to a few slick spots. Still, you should stay alert for changing weather conditions and be prepared for minor ice accumulations that will affect the Thursday morning commute.
ILLINOIS STATE
KIMT

Forecast: Single-digit highs Thursday, snow chances growing Friday evening

A cold front that moved through over 24 hours ago will continue to impact our temperatures today. With clouds now drifting out of the region, temperatures have been allowed rapidly cool as high pressure moves into the upper Midwest from Canada. This will allow for mostly clear skies through the day and help to settle the cold air across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Multiple First Alert Weather Days Next Week, Snow Very Likely Monday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – The first two days of the holiday weekend will include mostly sunny and above normal temperatures. Then temperatures drop almost 60 degrees from Sunday afternoon through Monday night. Before the arctic blast arrives on Monday, temperatures will be significantly warmer across most of Colorado compared to recent days. On Friday, Denver and the Front Range will reach at least the 40s and some neighborhoods will climb into the 50s. It will also be sunny and dry and across most of the state, but there is a small chance for light snow showers for mountains areas mostly north of...
DENVER, CO
WBAY Green Bay

Lakeshore records high snow totals

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Up to 10 inches of snow fell in portions of Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties due to enhancement from Lake Michigan, according to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. Casco recorded 10 inches of snow. Algoma got 9.5 inches of snow. Areas farther inland, including the Fox...
KEWAUNEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Morning road conditions

A second round of sleet, freezing rain and snow is arriving into the midday and afternoon. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and an icy drizzle are all possible during this long duration event. RAW VIDEO: Fire at Butch's Bar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video shows the bar engulfed in flames.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County ice rescues, lessons learned

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winter weather wreaked havoc on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan this past weekend. Snow and winds forced “Battle on Bago” to shut down early on Friday, and it kept rescue crews busy all night long. Sunk? Dive and Ice Service pulled three vehicles...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Consumer First Alert

WATCH: Green Bay rally brings community together in support of Ukraine. First Alert Forecast: Less windy today with seasonable temperatures!. Winds won't be quite as breezy today, but we will see the temperatures a bit cooler today do to the winds direction.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Steady Snow For Thursday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be steady snow beginning between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Thursday, and the snowfall tapers off by daybreak Friday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll likely be two to four inches with isolated five inch totals. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Friday 6:00 a.m. (Credit: CBS) Steady snow increases late Thursday afternoon. Visibility may drop with any heavy snow bursts that take shape. Areas south of I-80 could see more of a mix of snow & freezing drizzle. (Credit: CBS) System departs daybreak tomorrow, leaving flurries during the day. Northwest Indiana could hold some lake effect snow showers tomorrow, but it’ll be clearing for the weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Snow is likely. Steady temps in the mid 20s. FRIDAY: Leftover flurries. High 30. SATURDAY: Sunny. High 36. SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 39.  
CHICAGO, IL
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Long duration storm

Expect winter weather through Tuesday evening and cooler temperatures. Health officials have been testing what we flush to see COVID-19 trends. A woman shares her story after she tested positive for a gene mutation that raised her cancer risk. Weekend ice rescues. Updated: 1 hours ago. Rescue crews were called...
ENVIRONMENT

