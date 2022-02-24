FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow arrives in the evening

DENVER (CBS4) – The first two days of the holiday weekend will include mostly sunny and above normal temperatures. Then temperatures drop almost 60 degrees from Sunday afternoon through Monday night. Before the arctic blast arrives on Monday, temperatures will be significantly warmer across most of Colorado compared to recent days. On Friday, Denver and the Front Range will reach at least the 40s and some neighborhoods will climb into the 50s. It will also be sunny and dry and across most of the state, but there is a small chance for light snow showers for mountains areas mostly north of...

