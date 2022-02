NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners needed to knock off their Bedlam counterparts to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and that’s exactly what they did Saturday afternoon inside the Lloyd Noble Center. It took an extra five minutes to do it, but they fended off the Oklahoma State Cowboys 66-62 in overtime to halt a four-game losing streak and pick up an essential win.

