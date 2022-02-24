Photos: Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine
By Douglas Zimmerman
SFGate
3 days ago
Confirming the warnings of many Western countries, Russia's military attacked Ukraine early Thursday morning.
For weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops to the border of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union but has tilted away from Russia's sphere of influence and toward the West. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."
Putin's actions have led to widespread condemnation from other European nations and the United States, which promised to inflict economic sanctions on Russia for its attack.
While Ukrainian forces attempted to fight off the invasion, Ukrainian citizens, who had hoped that Russia would not launch an attack, responded by packing cars and jamming buses heading to the country's western borders with Romania and Poland to escape the fighting.
(Editor's note: Photos contain graphic images and death.)
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
It is a commonplace on the right that the only reason that Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine is that President Biden is too weak to deter him. As one right-winger tweeted: “I’m convinced that Putin would be a lot, LOT more hesitant to invade if Trump was President. Biden simply does not evoke any sense of strength or danger to our enemies.”
Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., urged his colleagues to see the Russia-Ukraine situation from the side of the Kremlin, noting that just as the U.S. seeks to protect its interests in the West, Russia may only be looking to do the same in its part of the world. On the Senate...
RUSSIA and the US risk a military showdown as they continue to trade barbs over Ukraine amid fears of an imminent invasion. Joe Biden has warned that Vladimir Putin may be preparing an offensive within days - with such a move feared to trigger the biggest conflict since World War 2.
Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that if Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Iran "get away with" their respective goals, the result will be World War III. If those countries achieve their objectives, "you'll be in a third world war and you'll have a bunch...
RUSSIA has moved 'Terminator' tanks to just two miles from the Ukrainian border, new video shows. The move is the latest firepower being massed by Vladimir Putin and it comes as the US has warned "tens of thousands" could die in the days following an invasion. Footage shows convoys of...
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.
Comments / 0