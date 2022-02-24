ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Photos: Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

By Douglas Zimmerman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AavuX_0eO9wGi300
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

Confirming the warnings of many Western countries, Russia's military attacked Ukraine early Thursday morning.

For weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops to the border of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union but has tilted away from Russia's sphere of influence and toward the West. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuPGv_0eO9wGi300
Servicemembers ride on a truck to the Perekop checkpoint on the Ukrainian border early on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian troops launch their anticipated attack on Ukraine. (Sergei Malgavko\TASS via Getty Images)

Putin's actions have led to widespread condemnation from other European nations and the United States, which promised to inflict economic sanctions on Russia for its attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNbfA_0eO9wGi300
Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian troops in the capital Kyiv on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as the EU approved sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/TNS)

While Ukrainian forces attempted to fight off the invasion, Ukrainian citizens, who had hoped that Russia would not launch an attack, responded by packing cars and jamming buses heading to the country's western borders with Romania and Poland to escape the fighting.

(Editor's note: Photos contain graphic images and death.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17INjh_0eO9wGi300
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Associated Press)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzSpN_0eO9wGi300
A body of a killed soldier lies on the ground as Ukrainian Army soldiers sit next in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pcvT_0eO9wGi300
Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yl5qv_0eO9wGi300
A man mourns near a body as air strikes damaged housing outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtWZv_0eO9wGi300
A wounded woman is seen as air strikes damaged an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeOzY_0eO9wGi300
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtYig_0eO9wGi300
People take photos of a rocket as it is removed on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhSFM_0eO9wGi300
A woman sweeps up the aftermath after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EA6fX_0eO9wGi300
Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian military and Belarus on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ8cg_0eO9wGi300
A person puts gasoline into his vehicle in Kramatorsk, located in Donetsk Oblast, Donbas region, on Feb. 24, 2022.  (Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLOjv_0eO9wGi300
People are seen stuck in a huge traffic jam as they try to leave Kyiv in the direction of the western parts of the country on Feb. 24, 2022. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chBkv_0eO9wGi300
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6qWo_0eO9wGi300
A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPP7D_0eO9wGi300
Dimitro carries suitcases after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border after a night of traveling by minibus from Lviv on Feb. 24, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Luhansk#Ap Photo#Western#Russian#Ukrainian#Tass#Eu#Afp
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW FOOTAGE: 30+ videos capture Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
MILITARY
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
176
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy