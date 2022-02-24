Photos: Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

Confirming the warnings of many Western countries, Russia's military attacked Ukraine early Thursday morning.

For weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops to the border of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union but has tilted away from Russia's sphere of influence and toward the West. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Servicemembers ride on a truck to the Perekop checkpoint on the Ukrainian border early on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian troops launch their anticipated attack on Ukraine. (Sergei Malgavko\TASS via Getty Images)

Putin's actions have led to widespread condemnation from other European nations and the United States, which promised to inflict economic sanctions on Russia for its attack.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian troops in the capital Kyiv on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as the EU approved sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/TNS)

While Ukrainian forces attempted to fight off the invasion, Ukrainian citizens, who had hoped that Russia would not launch an attack, responded by packing cars and jamming buses heading to the country's western borders with Romania and Poland to escape the fighting.

(Editor's note: Photos contain graphic images and death.)

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Associated Press)

A body of a killed soldier lies on the ground as Ukrainian Army soldiers sit next in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

A man mourns near a body as air strikes damaged housing outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A wounded woman is seen as air strikes damaged an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

People take photos of a rocket as it is removed on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A woman sweeps up the aftermath after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian military and Belarus on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

A person puts gasoline into his vehicle in Kramatorsk, located in Donetsk Oblast, Donbas region, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images)

People are seen stuck in a huge traffic jam as they try to leave Kyiv in the direction of the western parts of the country on Feb. 24, 2022. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

Dimitro carries suitcases after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border after a night of traveling by minibus from Lviv on Feb. 24, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.