The Keurig K-Elite and K-Duo are each $50 off today

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be pretty important to have that morning cup of coffee, whether it’s to help wake you up or to help make the world more tolerable. That being said, it can be a bit of a pain to make it by hand, and a lot of the better coffee makers...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

This 70-inch QLED TV is down to $800 at Best Buy for Presidents Day

As President’s Day rolls upon us, the President’s Day deals are starting to pour on through, so it’s the perfect time to pick up that piece of tech that you’ve wanted to for quite a while, such as a TV. In this case, if you’re looking for a large screen TV for your home theatre, then this 70-inch QLED from Best Buy is reduced to $800 from $1,100, a whopping $300 reduction.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy slashes over $100 off this air fryer oven

With technology making food prep a more convenient endeavor, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals, particularly if you’re looking for a way to eat a little more cleanly. Best Buy has dropped the price of the Insignia 10-quart air fryer down to only $45, an impressive savings of more than $100 from its regular price of $150. Free shipping is included, but this is also a limited-time deal. The clock is already ticking, so head over to Best Buy to claim your new Insignia air fryer.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Don’t buy a Vitamix blender until you check out this deal

Having a good blender in the kitchen can save you a massive amount of time, not only because it makes crushing and chopping work easy but it also won’t fail on you after a month or two because the motor burned out. One brand known for having good-quality blenders is Vitamix, and Amazon has a great sale on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, bringing it down to $300 from $350, a pretty good discount of $50.
SHOPPING
shefinds

4 Overpriced Items You Should Stop Buying ASAP At Costco (They’re Not A Good Deal!)

There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco and similar wholesale retailers. These membership-only stores allow customers to buy items in bulk, and it often appears like cheaper, more bang-for-your-buck deals are in store. After scrolling through customer reviews, Reddit users’ experiences and similar store prices, the following 4 items may be considered overpriced at Costco and something to look out for when shopping for them.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
In Style

This $13 Night Cream Clears Up Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers

In the pantheon of beauty buys, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a longer legacy than Oil of Olay. If I had a dollar for every time I read a review declaring its demonstrated wrinkle-reducing power, I'd be on a yacht in the Mediterranean. And according to shoppers, the brand's done it again with the Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream — a normally $22 jar of cream that's now going for 13 bucks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling. "Rich and creamy...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Digital Trends

This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.
ELECTRONICS

