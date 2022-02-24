ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MontcoWorks Receives Grant to Connect High School Students with Montco Industry

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZk9Y_0eO9wD3s00
Representative from Carlisle Interconnect Technologies speaks with students during an career fair.Image via Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Commerce Department announced that MontcoWorks, the County’s local workforce development board, has received funding to develop and strengthen the collaboration between high school educators, students, and local employers.

Along with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (MCIU), MontcoWorks will expand its Business Education Partnership with a new initiative to connect local high schools and their students with employers through job shadowing and industry tours in healthcare, construction, and manufacturing.

“We are at a crucial crossroads in workforce development, both nationally and right here in Montgomery County,” said Jennifer Butler, Deputy Director of Workforce Development for the Montgomery County Commerce Department. “It is imperative that we take action now that guides our next generation of workers to Careers of Tomorrow.”

The Business Education Partnership has supported career development content for public and private schools throughout Montgomery County since 2016. Projects supported by the partnership have included in-person and virtual content for students in middle and high schools.

With this additional grant funding, MCIU will facilitate industry tours and job shadowing activities for high school students in districts throughout Montgomery County, beginning this fall. The end goal of this collaboration is to create a better understanding of each entities’ needs while working together to create tool kits that businesses everywhere can utilize to offer more enriching work-based learning experiences.

“With mass shortages in the labor force and high school students continuing to accrue astronomical amounts of student debt, it’s essential that educators and local employers collaborate. By working together, we can create sustainable career pathways for our students,” said Dan Chominski, MontcoWorks Now Program Administrator at MCIU.

The program is being funded by $118,107 in Business Education Partnership (BEP) grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. BEP grants allow local workforce areas to develop innovative programming that aligns the education and workforce systems, meeting current and future labor demand.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Norristown’s Montco SAAC Awarded $800,000 from the Regina Charitable Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation

The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (Montco SAAC) has received $800,000 from the Regina Charitable Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation. The gift will support Montco SAAC’s facility upgrades in Norristown. Located at 536 George Street, Montco SAAC’s Norristown Senior Center offers fitness, education, nutrition, art, and recreational...
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Montgomery County, PA
Education
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Great Reshuffle To or From the World of Education

Teacher to trainer? Classroom to corporate? Teacher to teacherpreneur? Or maybe it’s the reverse? How do you pivot and use LinkedIn for your reinvention?. Not only have I already reinvented myself six times, but I am still evolving with the business acumen I have gained. I’ve been in several corporate industries, earning two administrative and seven teaching K-12 education certifications, setting up a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and building a board from scratch.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Butler
MONTCO.Today

DeSales MBA Program to Hold a Sample Class on March 3

Image via DeSales University MBA Program. DeSales MBA program is holding a Sample Class on March 3 at 6:00 pm on the Center Valley Campus. The Sample Class will begin with a short presentation of the MBA program details. Dr. Karen Kent, MBA Director will then conduct a Leadership presentation.
COLLEGES
MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Cuts the Ribbon on New Lansdale Branch

With the final touches in place, Penn Community Bank was able to celebrate the opening of its new Lansdale branch.Image via Penn Community Bank at LinkedIn. A February 9 ribbon cutting by Penn Community Bank signified to staff and customers alike that the financial institution’s expansion from Bucks County into neighboring Montgomery County is moving forward.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Among Places in Pennsylvania with the Most Incoming Investments

Montgomery County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAsset considered three main factors in Pennsylvania: business establishment growth, Gross Domestic Product growth, and new building permits.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Student Debt#Private Schools#Montcoworks#Mciu#Workforce Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents Pennsylvania’s 4th congressional district, a district that includes almost all of Montgomery County and a small sliver of Berks County, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Glenside as the youngest of her parents’ seven children; graduating near the top of her class at Abington High School; commuting to La Salle while living at home and working to help pay for her education; and pivoting from a potential career as a high school English teacher to attend law school at Widener.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Eagleville Family Plans March Gala to Benefit Montco Cancer Respite Foundation

Image via For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation. A chance meeting at a CEO networking event in 2000 established a chain of events that would change countless lives. Marci Schankweiler, a recent widow, came to the event to learn more about how to run a successful charity. It was there where she met local CEO Pat Bello, who was intrigued by her charisma and tenacity, reports The Times Herald.
EAGLEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Wants to See Proposals for American Rescue Plan Act Funding, Join Town Calls Via Zoom Tonight

Montgomery County is asking residents, grassroots organizations, neighborhood groups, nonprofits, and for-profit groups to submit projects or ideas for American Rescue Plan Act funds, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY. Those interested in applying for funding can do so through the county’s online application portal from February 28 to April 30....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy