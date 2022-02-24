ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Federal Funding to Juice Up Number of Montco EV Charging Stations

EV charging stations in Pa. are about to become more prevalent.Image via Kindel Media at Pexels.

Thanks to a recently launched $5 billion program by the Biden administration to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging networks nationwide, Montgomery County and the Philadelphia region will most likely soon see several new charging stations being installed. Mike D’Onofrio and Taylor Allen plugged into the particulars for Axios.

Free electric vehicle charging stations in PhiladelphiaImage via Axios.

Access to the battery revival sites is becoming increasingly important in Pennsylvania, which had over 29,000 registered passenger EVs as of November 2020. That’s more than double the 2017 figure.

The majority of the vehicles were registered in the Philadelphia region.

Currently, there are about 224 public charging stations within a 15-mile radius of Center City, 16 of which are free.

Philadelphia also installed 47 Level-2 stations, which can charge a car in three to eight hours.

With that timeline, the city can easily and efficiently service its fleet of municipal EVs.

According to Kenney administration spokesperson Kevin Lessard, the city is “exploring all the options for making EV charging more accessible throughout the city, including building mandates and incentives, public-private partnerships, and more.”

Read more about EV charging stations that are around Montgomery County and in the Philadelphia area at Axios.

Comments / 0

 

CHARLOTTE, NC
MONTCO.Today

Providence Town Center in Collegeville Sells for $162M, New Owners Plan to Revamp to Attract More Tenants, Shoppers

A venture between Maryland’s Finmarc Management and KPR Centers of New York has bought Providence Town Center in Collegeville for $161.75 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The new owners are planning to revamp parts of the 760,000-square-foot retail center to attract more tenants and shoppers.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
