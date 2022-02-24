ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy