Nemaura Medical Producing What Was Thought To Be Implausible

By InvestorBrandNetwork
 3 days ago
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) has long focused on its corporate mission to develop non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices designed to help diabetic and near-diabetic patients monitor blood glucose levels by measuring blood...

Nemaura Reports Financial Results, Business Updates for Q3 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical NMRD, a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has released its Q3 financial results and business updates. The company noted that, for the three-month period ending Dec. 31, 2021, highlights included the shipment of sugarBEAT(R) continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) devices to its United-Kingdom licensee, MySugarWatch Limited; the appointment of Dr. Arash Ghadar as COO; and the launch of Miboko, a new metabolic health program using a wearable glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. The company also reported that earlier this month Tiger Partners Trading LLC acquired a 3.1% equity stake in Nemaura Medical. Financially, the company also reported its first-ever revenue: NMRD received $500,000 as a deposit payment toward a purchase order, of which revenue of $183,628 was recognized during the fiscal third quarter 2022 from initial shipments made to MySugarWatch. Other Q3 numbers worth noting include total operating expenses for the quarter reaching an estimated $1.8 million and cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $23 million, compared to $31.9 million in March 2021. “The December quarter marked a milestone for Nemaura, as we officially entered the commercialization phase of our corporate development and recognized revenue for the first time in our history,” said Nemaura Medical CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury in the press release. “Moreover, with the recent launch of Miboko, our new metabolic health program, we now have a second product from our platform of noninvasive microsystem technology, which we believe will have broad appeal. We are leveraging our sensor platform to enter mass market, high-value applications to deliver long-term value to shareholders.”
Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
