The Book Nook

nsarrow.com
 3 days ago

The young adult novel “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley generated lots of buzz after...

nsarrow.com

Laurinburg Exchange

Books for students

Sycamore Lane Elementary School hosted its annual ‘All For Books’ Book Fair earlier this month. Thirty-four Scotia Village residents and staff donated a total of $1,250, which gave 634 students a free book. With other donations, all 800 students at the school will receive a free book.
Sun-Journal

Book Review/ The Book Rescuer

The Book Rescuer by Sue Macy is a Junior Biography, beautifully illustrated by New York Times award winning artist, Stacy Innerst. The content is about preserving Jewish literature written in Yiddish. This multiple award winning book is appropriate for young readers and listeners as well as adults. Imagine being sent...
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Celebrating Black history with picture books

This month, Central Rappahannock Regional Library celebrates African American history with online programs and booklists of titles for all ages. The books below are selections from one of those lists, “Our Stories: The African American Experience for Children,” which includes titles for readers up through grade 6. “Before...
Boston Globe

Creating a practical and serene breakfast nook in West Newton

Christine Tuttle’s clients were still adding finishing touches to their Wellesley home when they decided to move to West Newton. “They were expecting their third child, and needed a home office because of the pandemic,” Tuttle says. “When they spotted this house a couple of blocks from where the husband grew up, they relocated in a whirlwind.” Since Tuttle had worked with the couple on and off for six years, they were able to make decisions quickly. “I showed them a few samples and within 15 minutes, we were done,” she says. “They wanted a combination of creamy neutrals.”
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed For Alicia Witt's Parents

Two months after the death of Alicia Witt's parents, new details have emerged about their untimely passing. Reports have confirmed that Robert Witt and Diane Witt died from the cold in their Massachusetts home. Specifically, the cause of death for both Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, was due to "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" stemming from exposure to the cold, according to death certificates obtained by The Telegram & Gazette. Additionally, Robert also had a "history of coronary artery disease, hypertension and multiple myeloma."
domino

This Girl’s Teeny Space Called for a Cozy Bed Nook

Marvel superheroes and Frozen are typical themes for a 3-year-old’s bedroom, but London-based interior designer Laura Henderson’s latest clients had a different direction in mind for their daughter. The brief: Create a space that felt classic and reminiscent of the bedrooms they had when they were children. “They hoped for an environment where she can make wonderful memories, that she would think fondly of in years to come,” says Henderson.
Real Simple

Space of the Week: This Breakfast Nook Was Designed to Feel Like an Italian Vacation

As a family of four was busy making the most out of their time—as is the case whenever there are two kids under 10 and a dog perennially ready to play—they realized their home wasn't keeping pace with their full lives. Perhaps that's because it was built about 20 years ago, and the things families needed then aren't exactly the same as what's called for now. "It's in the suburbs of Las Vegas, where there are beautiful, big homes," interior designer Kelly Stone says. "But it was ready for an upgrade."
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
domino

Indiana Jones Was the Inspiration for This Storage Nook–Turned–Kid’s Bedroom

Ginger Curtis never planned to live in her circa-1901 home in Fort Worth, Texas, as is. But when the architectural plans came in for the full-scale renovation she had intended, the Urbanology Designs founder realized she would be left with none of the original house that she’d fallen in love with. So she pivoted, deciding to move her family into the home and remodel it bit by bit. The challenge: fitting her family of seven into the three-bedroom structure. She’d need to make use of every corner of the existing house without expanding the footprint.
