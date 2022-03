Shopify crashed 16% after earnings. It had already fallen 50% before that. Shopify (SHOP) reported a quarter which in my opinion was misunderstood by Wall Street. The stock plunged nearly 20% as Wall Street focused on the forecasted growth deceleration, and this latest decline comes after the stock had already fallen 50%. SHOP offers arguably one of the highest quality growth stories in the market today and for that reason has historically traded at nosebleed valuations. Investors now have an incredible opportunity to buy into a long-term growth story at more than reasonable valuations. I rate SHOP a strong buy and am accumulating a large position.

