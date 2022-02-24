ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County mask order to end on March 1st

nsarrow.com
 3 days ago

Public Health of Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) announced on Monday that face coverings will no longer...

nsarrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Douglas County enters yellow zone as active COVID case count continues to drop; mask order set to expire March 2

Douglas County has officially entered the coronavirus transmission yellow zone, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health’s latest data. Yellow — as opposed to red, which the county has been in since the end of December — means the county’s daily case count, based on a 14-day moving average, has dropped below 50, and active cases have dropped below 1,000. On Friday afternoon, the moving average was at 38.3, and active cases were at 957.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WAVY News 10

Youngkin wants school mask mandates to end by March

Parents would be allowed to opt their children out of school mask mandates on March 1 if Virginia lawmakers approve an amendment Gov. Glenn Youngkin added to a bill the General Assembly has already passed. Read more: https://bit.ly/3gQaWhA.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Camera

Boulder County vaccine verification program ends Friday, aligning with mask order

Boulder County’s vaccine verification program dissolved Friday evening, aligning with the end of the county’s indoor mask mandate. The vaccine verification program was implemented following the county’s decision to reinstate the mask order in September. It allowed exemptions from the mask mandate if businesses — approved for the program — verified that at least 95% of people in the indoor space were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Newstalk KGVO

Open Burning Season in Ravalli County Starts March 1st

Even with the bitter cold this week, the annual Open Burning Season that heralds spring in Ravalli County starts next week. The open burning season is from March 1 to November 30, but is often cut short by forest fire season. So, early spring is the time that landowners start burning ditchbanks or fields to prepare for the summer growing season. But you need a permit.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Deadline

New York Set To Lift State Mask Mandate In Schools This Week

Click here to read the full article. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to end the state mask mandate in schools starting on March 2, in response to key Covid-19 trends and consultations with health and education experts. “With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Governor Hochul said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a huge step forward...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Of Madison#Phmdc
Outsider.com

U.S. Freedom Convoy Organizers Announce Change of Plans After Small Turnout in Vegas

Organizers for the U.S. “Freedom Convoy” quickly changed plans when only five trucks arrived at the event. A group of truckers left California on Friday to head towards Washington, D.C. to protest COVID mandates. Organizers revealed that when they made their first stop in Las Vegas, the turnout was quite small. After seeing the low attendance, they decided to call off what was supposed to be a ten-day event.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy