Dane County mask order to end on March 1st

Click here to read the full article. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to end the state mask mandate in schools starting on March 2, in response to key Covid-19 trends and consultations with health and education experts. “With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Governor Hochul said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a huge step forward...

EDUCATION ・ 6 MINUTES AGO