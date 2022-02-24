ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Twee" Hair Is the Next Trend on TikTok's Radar

By Ariel Baker
 3 days ago
"Twee" hair is rising in popularity thanks to the resurgence of the aesthetic on TikTok. The look is a nod to popular '50s hairstyles but with a modern twist. We asked a professional hairstylist the best way to achieve twee hair at home. If you take a quick peek...

