The Departed has been hailed as one of the best films from the 2000s, with acclaim coming from both critics and audiences. After becoming a runaway success and an awards season darling in 2007, it seemed like a sequel would be the next best move. It made sense with the film being a remake of the Hong Kong crime film series Infernal Affairs, but unfortunately, it never came to fruition. That wasn’t for a lack of trying, as star Mark Wahlberg and writer William Monahan gave a Departed sequel pitch involving Brad Pitt that didn’t go over so well.

