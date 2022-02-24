ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC House’s $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all

By JEFFREY COLLINS, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement.

They also want to use funding to build new schools, a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the state’s $14 billion spending plan Thursday, sending the plan to the House floor where it will be debated in mid-March.

The House budget includes a $4,000 raise for teachers, a 3% raise for state employees and extra pay for law enforcement officers.

It also includes a $600 million income tax cut and $1 billion on roads from accelerating the widening of clogged interstates to repaving and improving safety on rural highways.

