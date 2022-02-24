ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Man Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pjGL_0eO9oSlr00
Kevin Gaffney Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested in possession of a large quantify of child pornography, authorities said.

Kevin Gaffney, of Marlton, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and charged with child endangerment, they said.

Gaffney was taken into custody at his residence following a warranted search. according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Evesham Township Acting Police Chief Walter Miller.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by members of the BCPO High Tech Crimes Unit, they said in a statement.

The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Gaffney’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that in addition to keeping Child Sexual Abuse Material on the external drive, Gaffney also used an online data storage system to maintain CSAM files.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Evesham Township Police Department, with assistance from US Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the New Jersey State Police. The lead investigator was Evesham Township Detective Christopher DeFrancesco, who is assigned to the High-Tech Crimes Unit as a Task Force Officer.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail.

Gaffney will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlton, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Evesham Township, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
Daily Voice

PA DUI Mom Endangered Child In Crash Police Say

A central Pennsylvania mom— who is the sole caretaker of a young child— caused a crash while driving under the influence while a child was in her vehicle, police allege. Lyndsay A. Gall, 40, of Lititz, "performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests" following the crash in the 1100 Block Manheim Pike around 9:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, Manheim Township police say.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Man Under Influence Drove Wrong Way On CT Roadway, State Police Say

A man is facing charges after police said he drove the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while under the influence. Authorities received reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Route 8 southbound near Exit 20 in New Haven County at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Seymour, according to Connecticut State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Csam#Cherry Hill Office#The High Tech Crimes Unit
Daily Voice

BUSTED: Nearly 7 Pounds Of Coke, $195K Cash Found At Trenton Man's Apartment, Prosecutor Says

A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday after investigating officers found nearly seven pounds of cocaine and $195,000 in cash at his Trenton apartment, authorities announced. Detectives carrying out a search warrant at the West State Street apartment of Cesar Cedeno-Correa found about 6.6 pounds of cocaine and $195,000 in cash in a backpack in the bedroom, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Defrauding His Grandparents Of $679K

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing some $679,000 from his grandparents. Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Hartford County resident Douglas Senerth, age 32 of South Windsor, plead guilty to the fraud on Wednesday, Feb. 23. According to court documents...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
224K+
Followers
36K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy