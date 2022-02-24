Burlington County Man Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Kevin Gaffney Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested in possession of a large quantify of child pornography, authorities said.

Kevin Gaffney, of Marlton, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and charged with child endangerment, they said.

Gaffney was taken into custody at his residence following a warranted search. according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Evesham Township Acting Police Chief Walter Miller.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by members of the BCPO High Tech Crimes Unit, they said in a statement.

The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Gaffney’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that in addition to keeping Child Sexual Abuse Material on the external drive, Gaffney also used an online data storage system to maintain CSAM files.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Evesham Township Police Department, with assistance from US Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the New Jersey State Police. The lead investigator was Evesham Township Detective Christopher DeFrancesco, who is assigned to the High-Tech Crimes Unit as a Task Force Officer.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail.

Gaffney will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler.

