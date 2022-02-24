ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Ex-North Carolina police chief thought to have drowned arrested in Horry County

By Kaitlyn Luna
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTLir_0eO9oMij00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Chadbourn police chief, William Spivey, 36, who was thought to have drowned has now been arrested in Horry County.

Spivey was reported missing on Monday after he failed to return from a fishing trip on the Lumber River near Fair Bluff, according to previous reporting.

Investigators said they found Spivey’s boat abandoned in the river. They also found the vehicle he had been driving at the boat landing. Crews looked for him for about six hours Monday in a remote area off Ice Plant Road northwest of Fair Bluff, according to CBS affiliate WWAY.

Spivey was charged with dozens of embezzling and drug charges and was set to appear for a court hearing on Monday, according to WWAY, but never showed up.

Dean Sasser, a friend of Spivey’s, told WWAY Spivey had left a note behind saying his “goodbyes.”

Now, he was arrested in Horry County after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office learned he was actually hiding at his aunt’s home off Heritage Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K390p_0eO9oMij00
Arrest photo courtesy of HCPD

Spivey took off running when deputies attempted to arrest him Wednesday night. He was located submerged in a creek behind an apartment building, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Officers demanded Spivey come onto dry land and he told them they would have to shoot while he reached for his waist area, according to the report.

Officers were able to take him into custody and placed him in restraints a short time later.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ex North Carolina#Cbs#News13#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

18-year-old accused of killing grandfather in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including murder in the death of his grandfather Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD. Police responded to the 600 block of Glasgow Road around noon to assist a medic call for service. Upon arrival, officers found Horace Cook, 66, suffering from an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Eden church burns down, police begin arson investigation

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden police say they are investigating a church fire as arson. On Nov. 14, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., the Eden Police Department and Eden Fire Department responded to the United House of Prayer for All People on 400 Bridge Street when they were told about a fire. Arriving firefighters found the […]
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

NTSB: No distress call made before Carteret County plane crash

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicated the plane that crashed off the Carteret County coast with eight people on board did not issue a distress call before the crash. The report indicates the plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was destroyed in the crash just off the Carteret County […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy