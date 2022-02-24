ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How to remove stains and smells from a wood cutting board and refinish it to look like new again

By Taylor Tobin
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlK31_0eO9oLq000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtJlN_0eO9oLq000
Wooden cutting boards get a lot of wear and tear and need maintenance to keep them looking new.

Beth D. Yeaw/Getty Images

Wooden cutting boards — made from resilient wood like maple, cherry, beech, or teak — have a rustic and charming visual appeal that plastic and glass versions just can't match. However, these kitchen tools require a fair amount of maintenance to stay in top working condition.

Wood is an organic material that's sensitive to water damage, so if you want your wooden cutting board to last for years, you'll need to wash it carefully, dry it thoroughly, and condition it to keep the wood supple and smooth.

To help explain exactly how to clean and care for a wooden cutting board, we enlisted the help of chef Benjamin Perez, owner of Benny's Bread and Butter in Edmonton, Alberta.

How to clean a wooden cutting board

When you stop and think about it, cutting boards take a beating. How you clean it, and how often, depends on what you're slicing and dicing.

Whatever you do, avoid soaking a wooden cutting board or putting it in a dishwasher. The intense washing cycles and the high heat will warp the wood and could also cause it to crack. And a wooden cutting board with cracks is a prime breeding ground for bacteria. Soaking a wooden cutting board in the sink or storing it in any place with added moisture can also cause unwanted warping.

After light use

If you only use the cutting board to slice bread, use a brush or dish cloth to wipe off dry crumbs. As long as the cutting board remains dry, a simple wipe-down should be all you need.

After heavy use

In most cases, a wooden cutting board must be hand-washed after every use. Use an abrasive sponge and hot, soapy water to scrub the board. "Make sure to get every inch of the board," says Perez, adding you want a sponge that's "going to get into the grain, but not deep enough to tear it apart." Be sure to clean any crevices where bacteria may form.

Thoroughly dry the cutting board before storing it to prevent any possible mold or bacteria growth. Wipe the board down with a dish towel and allow it to dry further by sitting it upright.

It's also important to store the cutting board correctly. Wooden cutting boards should be kept in a dry space at room temperature, like a kitchen cabinet or shelf, and kept away from hot surfaces or warm air, as it could cause the board to dry out and crack.

Quick tip: To prolong the life of your board, avoid cutting in the same area continuously. Distributing your cutting over the entire board will ensure it wears evenly.

Removing stains and odors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKuwh_0eO9oLq000
Unwanted stains or odors from vegetables or roots like onion, beets, or turmeric can be removed with vinegar.

Westend61/Getty Images

For tough food stains and strong odors, Perez recommends reaching for white vinegar. Add 1 part white vinegar to 4 parts warm, soapy water, then use the mixture to scrub the board, paying special attention to the stained sections. "As time goes on and you wash your cutting board more and more, stronger stains (like turmeric or beet juice) will eventually fade out."

Alternatively, sprinkle coarse salt on the discolored spot, then use half of a lemon to scrub the salt into the wood. This method works especially well for removing mold stains from a cutting board. As the stain loosens, rinse the board clean with warm water. Repeat if necessary and dry thoroughly.

How to oil and condition a wooden cutting board

When your board becomes dry and light in color, that's a good sign it needs conditioning. It's important to oil your board at least once a month. If your cutting board is particularly valuable (or if you use it as a display item for your kitchen), Perez recommends that you condition once a week. The best oil to use on your cutting board is food-grade mineral oil.

  1. Start with a thoroughly-washed cutting board that's completely dry. Because water and oil repel each other, the oiling process won't work if the cutting board still has any residual moisture.
  2. Use a paper towel to rub mineral oil on both sides of the cutting board. Perez encourages you to be generous with the oil. "You want a healthy coat of oil on your wood, almost enough to drip off." The wood will absorb the oil, and the oil will keep the wood from drying out and splintering.
  3. Let the oil penetrate the board for 4 to 6 hours. Perez says that it's best to rest the board on its short end so it's standing tall, as this allows the excess oil to drip away and help prevent warping. If the board is brand new and you're washing it for the first time, Perez recommends repeating the oiling process two to three times. This will season the board and get it in great shape for future use.

How to sanitize a wooden cutting board

If you're dealing with raw meat and want to sanitize your board more thoroughly, use hydrogen peroxide. Pour the hydrogen peroxide over both sides of the board and spread it around using a clean sponge. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing the board with hot water.

How to refinish a wooden cutting board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYwrw_0eO9oLq000
After years of use, refinishing and oiling your cutting board will help smooth out any roughness or dullness.

Pavel Madalina / 500px/Getty Images

Once you get to a point where your trusty wooden cutting board has been with you for years, it may require a little more elbow grease to stay in tip-top shape. If your board becomes worse for wear, Perez recommends sanding it down to refinish it.

To refinish a wooden cutting board, Perez uses a pencil to draw X's all over both sides of the cutting board. Then, with a sheet of 200-grit sandpaper, he lightly sands the board with the grain until all of the pencil markings are gone and the surface is smooth. After that, he uses a sheet of superfine 500-grit sandpaper to go over the surfaces for finishing.

Once the wood has been sanded, it's best to run it through the oiling process listed above to protect and condition the surface.

Insider's takeaway

Wooden cutting boards might require a bit of maintenance, but once you know how to clean and care for them, they'll provide you with a sturdy and strong chopping base for years to come. All you need to do to care for this kitchen workhorse is scrub the board with warm water and soap, treat stains with white vinegar, oil the surfaces, and sand the board smooth every year or so.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Grain#Cutting Board#Smells#Refinishing#The Wood#Benny S Bread And Butter
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Room You Should Always Organize First, According to Experts

Can organizing just one room in your home actually make a difference? For those who tend toward an “all or nothing” approach to cleaning and organizing, the idea of one room tidied and organized to perfection seems great — but not as great as if every room were tidied and organized. Often, though, trying to get to every room can leave you with exactly zero rooms which are fully organized — and ultimately create a whole lot of mess.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

Confused American wants to know why British homes have 'tiny doors that open onto dangerous sidewalks'

In a viral TikTok, a confused American asked the internet why many British homes have 'tiny' doorways - and no front yard or porch. @swfinds posted the video with the on-screen caption, "can someone please tell me why almost all British homes have tiny front doors that open onto a dangerous side?" The video shows several homes with nearly identical doors that open directly onto a cobblestone sidewalk. ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
MAKEUP
WMUR.com

Sherman is a 1-year-old Maine Coon looking for a new home

We Are Animal Guardians (WAG) is an all-volunteer rescue. The organization wants you to meet Sherman. Sherman is a handsome 1-year-old Maine Coon cat. He was surrendered because he was brought into a house as a kitten with older cats and they did not want him there. He is a...
PETS
Insider

Insider

313K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy