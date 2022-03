Black Rifle Coffee Co.’s new location in Plano is now open at 901 N. Central Expressway, near the former site of Collin Creek Mall. The coffee shop opened Dec. 31, according to company officials. A grand opening event for the new location will be held Feb. 19 where the first 50 guests will get one year of free coffee, an announcement stated on the company’s Instagram account. The new shop offers a full espresso bar, 15 different blends of coffee, outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and grab-and-go food options. A store phone number is not yet available. www.blackriflecoffee.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO