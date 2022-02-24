Separate motorcycle wreck victims airlifted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Late Saturday evening South Metro Fire Rescue was dispatched to a medical call on East Princeton Place in Arapahoe County. When they arrived, they learned a floor collapsed into the basement of a home during a party.
“We saw a lot of people out in the street. Some of them were pretty panicked, so the crew changed into rescue mode,” said Eric Hurst, Public Information Officer for South Metro Fire Rescue.
(credit: CBS)
A group of friends who didn’t want to be identified said they are seniors at Eaglecrest High School nearby and heard about the party on social...
