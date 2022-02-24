ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

US Marshal Service offering $1K reward for information leading to 1 of 3 missing JC inmates

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSUoE_0eO9niyo00

Editor’s Note: The JCPD originally spelled Breanna Marie Fleenor’s name as Brianna, which was incorrect. The name has since been updated to reflect the correct spelling.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) announced Thursday that the U.S. Marshal Service offered $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Breanna Marie Fleenor.

Police: 1 of 3 missing JC inmates also wanted out of Bristol, Va. for 2021 shooting

Fleenor is one of three Johnson City inmates accused of escaping during a work order Tuesday, Feb. 22. The BVPD revealed on Wednesday that the agency has had several warrants out for her arrest for nearly a year — including malicious wounding and felon in possession of a firearm — following a June 2021 shooting that injured one man.

The U.S. Marshal Bristol task force has adopted the aforementioned charges for Fleenor, according to a release.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) — the agency that originally reported the trio missing — described Fleenor as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black sweatshirt and brown boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lMkQ_0eO9niyo00
Breanna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, and Kayla Danielle Pierson. (Photos: JCPD)

JCPD identified the other escaped inmates as Mary Elizabeth Dunn, 33, and Kayla Danielle Pierson. Dunn has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen in a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. Pierson has red hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and gray boots.

The three are believed to be traveling in a stolen , two-door and white Honda Accord.

A man was arrested in connection to the case after the JCPD reported he drove them away from the work site to an undisclosed location.

Anyone with information regarding Fleenor’s whereabouts should call BVPD Det. Lt. Steven Crawford at 276-645-7403.

Anyone with information regarding Dunn and Pierson’s whereabouts is urged to call the JCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

