New Orleans, LA

Chilling details of Ciaya Whetstone’s hospital arrival described in NOPD report

By Kylee Bond
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

Content warning: This article discusses the details regarding the death of a New Orleans woman. Viewer discretion is advised.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More details have been released in the investigation of 21-year-old Ciaya Whetstone , a UNO student who died shortly after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital by an unknown person.

According to the report, Whetstone was brought to the New Orleans East Hospital around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 19. Hospital staff said the victim was “blue and her pupils were fixed and dilated.” She also showed no signs of physical injury.

NOPD searches for suspect vehicle in New Orleans East homicide investigation

Less than half an hour later, the victim was declared dead.

NOPD reports the security guards working at the time of Whetsone’s arrival had already left, but the working security officers said the Uber driver who dropped the victim off had already left in a Toyota Camry.

According to the report, officers were able to locate the home of the driver in New Orleans East. His car was reportedly outside, but police were told the man was at a home on the West Bank.

Full Police Report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

