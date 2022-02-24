Fire breaks out in Columbia storage units

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a storage center in west-central Columbia.

Smoke could be seen pouring from units at Cosmo Self Storage on Creasy Springs Road from several blocks away. An ABC 17 News crew saw smoke coming from multiple storage units at the scene. Columbia firefighters were working to put out the fire at about 1 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene said no one was injured.

Other details were not immediately available.

