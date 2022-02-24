Was the 2020 Election Stolen? Lewis County Lincoln Day Dinner Speakers Think So

FILE PHOTO — Ron Averill speaks during a meeting of the Lewis County Republicans in Winlock in October 2021.

Lincoln Day dinners are a cornerstone of the Republican Party and its local chapters.

Auctions are held, awards are given out — such as the “Cy Meyers Railsplitter Award,” named after the late Winlock mayor — and notable Grand Old Party speakers come to hype up their constituents.

One past speaker at the Lewis County Republicans' annual Lincoln Day Dinner was congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. Compare the congresswoman to some of the speakers set for this year’s Lincoln Day dinner — which will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26, at The Loft in Chehalis — and the dinner appears to be hosted by an entirely different party.

After November 2020, former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters set out to claim that the election, which Trump lost by about 7 million votes, was stolen by the Democratic Party and that he was the rightful president-elect. These claims gave fuel to the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s capital, a deadly insurrection that took place the day Congress was set to formalize President Joe Biden’s win.

Since then, Dr. Douglas Frank and Sherrona Bishop — two of the speakers for Saturday’s Lincoln Day dinner — have traveled across the country perpetuating the concept that there was enough fraud in the 2020 election to overturn the vote. Bishop is a former campaign manager for Lauren Boebert, a U.S. Representative from Colorado and vocal advocate of the stolen election theory. Bishop’s home was raided by the FBI in November in connection with an investigation into a possible election security breach in Mesa County, Colorado.

Frank, who is listed on Saturday’s program as a “PhD Scientist and Data Analyst,” is not a stranger to local Republicans. He once appeared in Morton to present on an algorithm he believes proves the election was stolen.

Frank and Bishop have had financial support from and been hosted on talks with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

In a January interview with CNN, Frank said: "I know the elections are being manipulated” and has claimed in previous speeches “just about every county in the country was hacked.”

Lindell hosted a “Cyber Symposium” event in August 2021 in South Dakota that was meant to prove the massiveness of election fraud. One attendee of the conference was Lewis County Republican Chair Brandon Svenson, who is also mayor of Winlock.

“(Lindell) was a gracious host. I enjoyed my time,” Svenson told The Chronicle this week. “I don’t think what they wanted to come out it of came out of it necessarily, but, again, I support people looking into it. I’d love to get to the bottom of it. This happened or this did not happen.”

Asked if he believes the election was stolen, Svenson said: “I think there’s some things that raised eyebrows. It certainly did with me.”

But, Svenson said: “I haven’t heard anybody say that they think that Lewis County was rigged. I think that the people that have brought it up were just curious how it worked.”

Svenson was one of several party members who toured the Lewis County Auditor’s Office last summer to ask questions about the election system. That was confirmed by Auditor Larry Grove. The group had Frank on the phone during one of the tours and Frank was “asking about what kind of controls we have in place to prevent” voter fraud such as duplicate voting or voting for deceased persons, Grove said.

“We’ve always been very proactive with that,” Grove said, outlining his office’s process through the county sheriff's office and prosecutor's office for those instances. “We don’t take it lightly.”

Grove said Svenson and party members were welcomed by the office among many groups that summer and that the interactions were not hostile, but were simply showing folks what they do in an “open book” way.

“Just as I told Brandon (Svenson), I would hope that after us sharing what we do with respect to elections integrity, that he and his group would become our advocates,” Grove told The Chronicle.

A Shift in the Party

Following suit from other local Republican parties in the state, Forest Precinct Committee Officer Frank Corbin was appointed chair of an “Elections Integrity Committee” formed by the Lewis County Republicans after the 2020 election.

He is no longer the chair, saying he needed to step down from some responsibilities when he took over as a pastor in a Toledo church and that he does not know who is now the chair of that committee. While on the committee, he said, there were efforts to canvas voters in Lewis County and investigate elections. There was nothing that came to his attention during the course of those investigations, he said, that convinced him voter fraud happened on a large enough scale to impact the results of the election in 2020.

“My personal opinion is no,” Corbin said when asked if he believes the election was stolen. “But that is going to run counter to a significant number of people in Lewis County. I don’t think that our election system is that messed up. There are issues that we do need to address.”

Corbin added that to continue claiming “something happened when we’re not absolutely sure that it has” is not “being responsible.”

But, when asked if he thinks it is then responsible to have the party bring in speakers such as Sherrona Bishop and Dr. Douglas Frank who claim the election was absolutely stolen, Corbin said that is not irresponsible. He added Frank is “on the cutting edge” of the issue.

Lewis County Republicans State Committeeman Ron Averill, an 83-year-old former county commissioner who reached the rank of colonel while serving in the military, said there is no one in the business of counting votes who will say there is never any fraud. However, he said the claim there was enough fraud in Washington to overturn the vote is unsubstantiated.

“Nevertheless, these are people that have been convinced the system is broken,” Averill said. “That, obviously, is because President Trump and many of the leadership in Congress, they stoke it. They keep on talking about these cases which unfortunately, you go to court and the courts rule that there’s not substantial evidence that it’s indeed true, but the group just keeps on getting stirred up about it.”

A longtime active GOP member, Averill said a large number of people attending the Lewis County Republican Party’s monthly meetings, held in Winlock, are proponents of the idea of a stolen election. While in the past the party would “be lucky to get 30 people” at a meeting, these days the meetings average 100 people, he said.

State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, likewise told The Chronicle he does not think there was enough election fraud to overturn the vote. But those who do believe that, he said, may have valid distrust in the government after Gov. Jay Inslee has long held on to emergency powers that have allowed him to enact mandates on vaccines and mask-wearing.

After touring the Lewis County and Cowlitz County elections offices, Abbarno said, “At least in my community, I feel the elections were fair and honest.”

As Averill did, Abbarno recognized an ongoing shift in the party ideology toward distrust in institutions.

“There's this growing distrust for the institution and government, and government is not doing a good job being transparent and open and trying to rebuild that trust,” Abbarno said.

Averill said most of the stolen election advocates in the Lewis County GOP are younger, and although he said he believes they do not have adequate sources to back up their claim, he appreciates seeing young, energetic folks getting involved with the party.

Svenson said this year’s Lincoln Day dinner is being organized by party Vice Chair Erin Volz and the Lewis County Young Republicans. Volz is on the Freedom Foundation, a conservative think tank that she said helps union members avoid paying into political campaigns they don’t align with. Freedom Foundation CEO Aaron Withe and conservative activist Glen Morgan will also speak at the Lincoln Day dinner.

“Personally, on these smaller, county-level elections, I have a little more trust in our county specifically,” Volz said when asked if the party distrusts the Lewis County elections. “But you really just don’t know until you really break it apart and look at everything with a fine-toothed comb.”

When asked if there is a risk that Frank and Bishop could create distrust in the Lewis County Republican Party, Volz said: “Absolutely not.”

For more information on the Lewis County Republicans or the Lincoln Day Dinner, visit https://lewiscountyrepublicans.org/.