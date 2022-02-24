Grand Jury releases indictments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Alabama man for an arson October in Connersville, Indiana, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Tommy Lee Harrison Sr., 37, of Birmingham, Alabama, traveled from his home state to Fayette County, Indiana, to commit arson, says a news release issued Thursday by the Justice Department. The indictment, unsealed Thursday, says the arson happened Oct. 28 or 29. He was charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprises.
Comments / 0