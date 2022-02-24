ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Grand Jury releases indictments

By ohtadmin
claytimesjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clay County Grand Jury met in January, 2022. Following is a list of...

www.claytimesjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted a father accused of driving his 14-year-old son to a gas station where the teenager killed three people. Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was indicted on a capital murder of multiple persons charge by a Dallas County grand jury for the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting in which his son, Abel, shot and killed three other teenagers at a Texaco in Garland, Texas.
GARLAND, TX
WBKO

Three Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in Henderson Drug Overdoses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury returned two indictments charging two men and one woman with distributing fentanyl and other substances in the Henderson area. According to court documents, Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout are alleged to have conspired to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam. Both are charged with...
HENDERSON, KY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Grand jury indicts woman accused of selling drugs in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury indicted a woman Wednesday on charges of distributing crack cocaine and fentanyl at an apartment building that was the site of multiple fatal overdoses earlier this month. Chuny Ann Reed, 46, faces at least 20 years in prison if convicted of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indictments#Press Releases
St. Joseph Post

Grand jury indicts Kan. pharmacist on multiple drug allegations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a pharmacist with one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge, one count of possession of Zolpidem by deception and subterfuge, and one count of possession of oxycodone hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Complex

Grand Jury Reportedly Indicts 19 Texas Officers on Assault Charges From 2020 Protests

A reported 19 Austin, Texas police officers have been indicted in a protest probe and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over 2020 protests. Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday confirmed to the Associated Press that 19 officers are facing charges, and multiple anonymous sources confirmed the reasoning to the AP. This reportedly signifies the most indictments a department has faced over protest tactics. Shortly before the reported indictments, $10 million was awarded to two people who were injured in the protests, one who was shot with a beanbag by an officer. This marks the largest paid to people injured by police amid George Floyd protests.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Grand jury indicts St. Louis woman linked to fentanyl overdose investigation

ST. LOUIS – On February 16, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Chuny Ann Reed, age 46, for distribution of crack cocaine (cocaine base) and fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury to another person. These charges were a result of an investigation that began after a series of fatal overdoses that occurred at 4451 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri on February 5, 2022. A federal criminal complaint was filed in this matter on February 8, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Angelo LIVE!

Grand Jury Indicts San Angelo Men for Convenience Store Robbery

SAN ANGELO, TX- Two San Angelo men have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for robbing a Stripes Convenience store. On November 11, 2021, San Angelo police were dispatched to a Stripes Convenience Store, located at 1821 North Bryant Boulevard regarding a robbery. Officers met with the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multiple people indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury for voter fraud

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several people are accused of committing voter fraud in Brunswick County. According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, the North Carolina State Board of Elections began investigating multiple instances of alleged voter fraud by several people after receiving complaints from the Brunswick County Board of Elections.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WISH-TV

Grand jury indicts Alabama man in connection to arson in Connersville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Alabama man for an arson October in Connersville, Indiana, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Tommy Lee Harrison Sr., 37, of Birmingham, Alabama, traveled from his home state to Fayette County, Indiana, to commit arson, says a news release issued Thursday by the Justice Department. The indictment, unsealed Thursday, says the arson happened Oct. 28 or 29. He was charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprises.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group seized $3 million worth of drugs and made over 50 arrests in 2021

The Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group seized over $3 million worth of drugs and made over 50 arrests in 2021, state police announced. The state’s nine metropolitan enforcement groups (MEGs) cover 20 counties and have seized illegal drugs valued at approximately $71 million in 2021, the Illinois State Police said. The Illinois State Police MEGs […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy