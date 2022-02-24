Grand Jury releases indictments

A reported 19 Austin, Texas police officers have been indicted in a protest probe and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over 2020 protests. Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday confirmed to the Associated Press that 19 officers are facing charges, and multiple anonymous sources confirmed the reasoning to the AP. This reportedly signifies the most indictments a department has faced over protest tactics. Shortly before the reported indictments, $10 million was awarded to two people who were injured in the protests, one who was shot with a beanbag by an officer. This marks the largest paid to people injured by police amid George Floyd protests.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO