‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Reveals Biggest Problem With Mining Industry

By Thad Mitchell
 5 days ago
One of the many stars of the Discovery Channel’s hit reality series “Gold Rush,” Parker Schnabel knows the gold mining business.

Schnabel was born into the gold mining industry and began his career when he was just 5-years old. That is when he began working on his grandfather’s mine in Haines, Alaska, to gain valuable experience. “Gold Rush” has followed his journey to become on of the most successful gold miners on the series. He would eventually work for Tony Beets, another gold miner on the show. A short time later, he ventured off on his own, assembling his own mining crew. The name of the “Gold Rush” game for Parker and other miners is pretty simple — find gold and sell it for a profit. Gold mining takes a lot of work and a lot of money. Schnabel has found the right formula to unearthing the shiny metal and its made him a millionaire.

But the “Gold Rush” star also has concerns about the future of the gold mining industry. In a recent facebook interview, the miner lays out his concerns regarding just how much further he can go in the “Gold Rush” game.

“The biggest problem that we face is just, that as an industry — in the real world they would call it the ‘total addressable market,’ right — which is, if you sell, you know, newspapers, you can only sell newspapers to so many people,” he says. “In mining, in plaster mining in the Yukon, there’s only so many ounces of gold in the ground. And we’re all fighting for the same ounces.”

There are several other gold mining crews on the Discovery Channel series other than Schnabels.

‘Gold Rush’ Crews Compete for a Limited Amount of Gold

Schnabel goes on to say there is a little less gold to be found with each passing year while there is more competition for it. He says if you dig up an ounce of gold then that is one less ounce of gold in the ground for the next “Gold Rush” season. The name of the game for gold mining crews is finding and purchasing land that has yet to excavated but those are few and far between.

“So that’s the big struggle, that there’s this kind of — I guess what I’m trying to say is, the goal of every mining company is to put itself out of business,” he says. “And your job is to mine as efficiently as possible, and make as much money per ounce that you’re finding as you can.”

While Parker Schnabel and other gold miners are weary of the industry’s future, they will keep at it until all the gold is found. And with the popularity of “Gold Rush,” you can viewers will be tuning in to watch.

Comments / 11

Clint Cervenka
3d ago

the biggest problem you have is counting your own money. that has to be a tough job. your grandfather did you right. you're a lucky man and a beautiful state.

Reply
3
