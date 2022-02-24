ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Head toward the Gorge, Willamette Valley to celebrate National Riesling Day

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxxlw_0eO9kqu100

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Need some spring break plans? Head down to either of Oregon’s two most beautiful areas — the Columbia River Gorge or the Willamette Valley.

Both regions are known for their wineries. And National Riesling Day is March 13 — just in time for spring break.

Sarah Murdoch from the Oregon Wine Board and Tessa Koch from TMK Creamery in Canby joined AM Extra to share more.

Learn more about area wineries and farm loops at https://traveloregon.com/things-to-do/eat-drink/

