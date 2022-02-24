ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey’s Taste in Music Shows that He’s Our Kind of Cool

By Clayton Edwards
 5 days ago
Alright, alright, alright, we all know that Matthew McConaughey is one cool customer. You can see his laid-back demeanor in just about every interview he’s ever done. Then, there are his standout roles in films like Dazed and Confused and Dallas Buyers Club. Those roles gave us an early glimpse of McConaughey’s level of chill.

More recently, Matthew McConaughey released his memoir Greenlights. Shortly after that, he started doing a long line of press appearances that gave a closer look at the man behind the movies. He told Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks about how his ultra-specific drink order caught the eye of his wife and so much more. Really, it seems like every time McConaughey talks he just gets cooler. Back in April of last year, he appeared on the Justin Moore Podcast. During that conversation, McConaughey revealed his taste in music.

Matthew McConaughey Is a Fan of Good Music

After talking about his breakout role as Trisha Yearwood’s “Walkaway Joe” Matthew McConaughey told Justin Moore that he had just spoken to Garth and Trisha the day before their conversation. At this point, Justin had to know, “Are you a country music fan?” and Matthew had the best possible answer. “I’m a good music fan. I’m gonna steal that Ray Charles line. What kind of music? Good music.”

You probably won’t be surprised that Matthew McConaughey doesn’t limit his music intake to a single genre. He told Justin that, as a parent, he’s heard his fair share of pop music in recent years. “Some of it I like a lot,” he said, “but, some of it I’m like ‘That’s enough.’”

When it comes to country music, though, Matthew McConaughey and the Outsider crew are on the same page. “I’ve always liked certain country music. Waylon would be my favorite country voice.” Then, he sang the praises of Sturgill Simpson’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. “I love that Metamodern Sounds from Sturgill. That’s one of the best albums I’ve heard recently front to back as far as it having a full identity.”

McConaughey’s Eclectic Taste

Back in 2019, Matthew McConaughey shared a photo of a stack of cassette tapes that showed just how eclectic his taste in music is. He simply captioned the photo “Friends of mine.”

There’s a good chance that you’ll recognize half of that tape stack. Bob Dylan’s Highway 61 Revisited is a classic. Then, there’s the Sturgill Simpson mixtape. For younger readers, that’s like a playlist that you can put in your pocket. However, you may be a little lost on the other two. They both say Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder. One is a mixtape and the other is an album called Talking Timbuktu.

Honestly, I had never heard of those artists before. However, I trusted Matthew McConaughey’s taste in music and checked out a few tracks. Give “Diaraby” a listen. The genre is called desert blues and combines elements and instruments of traditional music from Africa with blues and rock. You might dig it.

