Tennis

Novak Djokovic to be replaced as No. 1 after Dubai Championships loss

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Novak Djokovic competes in the Dubai Tennis Championships. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic said earlier this week that he was feeling at his "peak," despite all that had recently transpired at the Australian Open. Things were looking good for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his return to action in the Dubai Tennis Championships, as Djokovic handled Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the tournament opener, before downing Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) on Wednesday to secure his spot in the quarterfinal round.

On Thursday however, the Serbian was upset by Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), and as a result, will lose his spot atop the ATP rankings that he's held onto since Feb. 3, 2020 -- a span of 361 weeks. According to the Associated Press and ESPN, Djokovic's rein at No. 1 has been the longest stretch any man has ever hung onto the No. 1 ranking since the tour's computerized rankings began in 1973.

The new top-ranked men's singles player will be Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will move up from the second spot on Monday and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. Medvedev won the US Open last September and was the Australian Open runner-up each of the past two years.

Medvedev will also become the first man other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to be No. 1 since Feb. 1, 2004.

"It's great for tennis, I think, to have somebody new at world No. 1 again," Vesely said in his on-court interview. "Tennis needs, of course, new No. 1s. A new generation is coming up. I think it's just great.''

Medvedev is currently playing at the Mexican Open, winning in the second round on Wednesday.

