Kentucky State

Disaster homeowners asked to file insurance before applying for FEMA aid

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNCVx_0eO9kEnl00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – FEMA officials says Kentucky homeowners living in one of the 16 disaster-designated counties and are covered by homeowner’s insurance should file a claim with their insurance company or agent as soon as they can before applying with FEMA .

FEMA officials also say they cannot duplicate insurance settlements or other benefits according to federal law. But some insured survivors may still be eligible for FEMA help. FEMA officials say these conditions include:

  • The settlement was delayed longer than 30 days after you filed a claim.
  • The settlement does not fully cover all your losses and needs.
  • All the additional living expenses provided in the insurance policy have been exhausted.
  • Suitable rental resources cannot be located in the community.
Answers to Questions about FEMA Disaster Assistance

Homeowners affected by the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes should take the following steps to make sure they qualify for eligibility for FEMA assistance according to FEMA officials.

  • File insurance claims for damage caused by the disaster as soon as possible. Most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
  • Apply with FEMA for assistance. Homeowners don’t have to wait for an insurance settlement to apply. Here’s how:
    • Survivors in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. Give FEMA the number for a video relay service, captioned telephone, or other services if those services are used.
    • It is important that FEMA can contact applicants. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number and contact information needs to be kept up to date. FEMA needs to be notified for phone number changes and address changes.
    • Apply with FEMA to be considered for FEMA assistance even after registering for other organizations.
Deadline for FEMA assistance extended
  • Homeowners have 12 months to let FEMA know if their insurance coverage was not enough and they want to be considered for help after registering with FEMA.
  • Homeowners need to update their application with FEMA if they have received their insurance settlement and haven’t notified FEMA yet. Homeowners also need to call FEMA if their insurance settlement doesn’t cover their needs. The FEMA Helpline can be called at (800) 621-3362.
  • Further assistance can be requested by faxing or mailing FEMA a letter explaining the circumstances to:
    • FEMA Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20702-8055
    • Or Fax: 800-827-8112.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEHT/WTVW

Business dealing with aftermath of massive fire

Crossville, Ill. (WEHT)- A long night has turned into a day of reckoning for the small community of Crossville, Illinois. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots nearly 24 hours after a massive fire. The surrounding businesses are left to deal with the aftermath. “It’s sad- lots of memories there. It’s sad that it’s gone,” said […]
CROSSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

A fire is affecting a town in White County

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – A large fire is impacting nearly the entire town of Crossville. A local radio station posted on Facebook that this fire happened at the old Rawlinson store in Crossville and the building was reduced to a smoldering pile of rubble. The social media posts said the fire damaged some electric lines, […]
CROSSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear appoints new directors to MCC’s board

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Some new people have been put into the Madisonville Community and Technical College (MCC) Board of Directors. According to a press release sent out by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear, Gov. Beshear has appointed Robert Ramey and Jack Morris as members of the MCC Board of Directors. The Office of […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory lifted in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Water District lifted a boil advisory on Friday for customers affected by a water main break. Customers on Highway 41A between Hwy 425 and 5634 Hwy 41A, 5290 Hwy 425 and 5358, 4996 & 5382 Old Madisonville Rd are no longer being advised to boil water before […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary

CHICAGO (AP) — Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago. But whether the children continue to wear masks remains to be seen after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that healthy people in […]
CHICAGO, IL
